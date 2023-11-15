Mob Wives Star Renee Graziano In Rehab After Near-Fatal Drug Overdose

Sending all the love in the world to Mob Wives star Renee Graziano.

The reality TV veteran has checked into a rehab facility in Texas following a near-fatal overdose on a “bad batch” of drugs.

Per TMZ, Renee’s manager Chris Giovanni confirmed the star called him on Monday from a treatment center in the Lone Star State. She had only ten minutes to talk, per Chris, and a counselor had to be on the line with her. In that call, Renee confirmed she had entered the treatment center to get clean.

As for the impetus for this move, the story sounds terrifying. During that call, Graziano told Giovanni she overdosed back in September from what the manager referred to as a “bad batch” of drugs. She didn’t specify which drug, or give him further details about the OD. However, Giovanni told the outlet Graziano had been nearly impossible to contact in the last few months. He also thinks Renee’s challenges have come about because of the death of her father Anthony Graziano. He passed away a little more than three years ago, and Renee has been heavily mourning his loss ever since.

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Mob Wives star has indeed been going through it lately. The challenges include a 2022 car crash on Staten Island in which Renee was arrested for driving while impaired. Jason Wahler of The Hills — and himself a former addict — later reached out about getting her help for a sleeping pill addiction at the time. Renee has also previously entered rehab way back in 2012 and then once again in 2016.

Here’s hoping she can find help and get on a healthy and fulfilling path.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

