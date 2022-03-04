Mob Wives Star Renee Graziano Getting Pill Addiction Treatment Assistance From The Hills' Jason Wahler

One famous reality TV veteran is helping another begin the process of kicking a difficult addiction — and we love these developments!

According to reports, Mob Wives star Renee Graziano is receiving professional treatment for a prescription pill addiction that she’s been battling on her own for years. That help is coming via the Red Songbird Foundation, which is affiliated with Jason Wahler, a former star on The Hills.

Per TMZ, this whole process started last month, when Celebrity Rehab host Dr. Drew put Graziano in touch with the former star of The Hills regarding treatment. Of course, Wahler has battled drug addiction for a long time, and successfully started to regain control of his life in a very inspiring way in recent times.

Along with his own personal battles, Wahler has taken on responsibility helping others with Red Songbird. So, when Graziano got real about getting treatment for an addiction to prescription pills that has plagued her for years, Dr. Drew thought Wahler’s work might be a good match.

From the sound of the updates, it has! Per the report, Renee claims getting into the work with Red Songbird “has been working wonders in getting her back to a good place.” That’s so great to hear! Graziano even boasted about Wahler on Instagram earlier this month (pictured together in the inset, above), calling Jason an “amazing man” and saying “his knowledge and wisdom are beyond measure.” Impressive!

Apparently, Graziano has come to understand that many of her addiction issues stem from anxiety and depression, as well as abusive past relationships that included sexual assault. Now that she has a better daily routine and some professional oversight towards a new regimen, the outlet reports “her life is finally getting on track in a healthy and productive way.”

So great!!

The media org also notes that Renee apparently first began treatment in California in early February. It’s an amazing achievement to be a full month sober at this point, and the reality TV legend says she has “no plans to leave until she feels grounded.”

Perezcious readers will recall that all these developments come just two months after Graziano was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a late-night car crash in Staten Island. At the time, cops said the 52-year-old “was allegedly incoherent, had watery eyes, and slurred speech.” She reportedly told responding officers she had taken Adderall earlier in the day, and that the medication was supposedly what accounted for the incident.

We’re just very glad to hear that it sounds like she’s doing so well right now!

