Mob Wives Star Renee Graziano Arrested For DUI In Staten Island After Late-Night Car Crash

Reality TV star Renee Graziano is facing charges in New York City after cops came up on her allegedly crashing her car into a parked vehicle Tuesday night.

According to reports, the Mob Wives star had been driving from an undisclosed location late Tuesday evening when her car, reportedly a 2020 Nissan Murano with New Jersey license plates, allegedly came into contact with a unoccupied 2020 Jeep Wrangler that had been parked on the side of the street.

The crash reportedly occurred at 10:19 p.m. local time, according to an investigation by DailyMail.com. The incident apparently took place at the intersection of Arden Avenue and Arthur Kill Road in Staten Island, with Graziano’s car ending up “on the south side of Arthur Kill Road” following the collision.

Cops say the 52-year-old TV star was apparently exiting her car’s driver’s seat when officers first arrived. The news outlet further claims that Graziano “was allegedly incoherent, had watery eyes, and slurred speech.” She reportedly told responding officers that she had taken Adderall earlier in the day, and that medication was supposedly what accounted for the incident.

In the end, Graziano was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, after cops accused her of being under the influence upon investigating. She was spotted by reporters leaving through the back entrance of Staten Island’s criminal court on Wednesday morning.

Graziano, who rose to fame on the reality TV show Mob Wives, is the daughter of Anthony Graziano, a reported former consigliere of the Bonanno crime family. The 52-year-old also excelled on Celebrity Big Brother 18, coming in third place on the reality TV competition show.

In the time since then, Graziano reportedly entered a rehab treatment center down in Florida for depression. Her sister Jennifer told the media in 2016 that Renee had been battling personal demons for some time, explaining (below):

“She is back in Florida. She is getting treatment that stems from her depression and some things that she has to work out. She’s been battling depression for a while and this kind of treatment kind of digs a little deeper than what she’s done in the past. So, I’m hoping she stays as long as she needs.”

Obviously, we’re wishing Renee the best as she gets past this serious setback, too.

Thank goodness it doesn’t appear as though she hurt anybody in the crash, as the situation could have certainly been a lot worse.

