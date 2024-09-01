Mom Accused Of Leaving 3-Year-Old Alone For Six Hours In Vacation Rental House To Do WHAT?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A young mother in Florida has been accused of leaving her three-year-old son alone for more than six hours in a vacation rental home in the city of Doral while she went to get plastic surgery.

The incident in question actually went down back in June, but the body camera footage from it is only finally now being made available to the media and the public, and thus, we are only finally learning the extent of this shocking story.

In it, a 25-year-old woman named Jessica Renteria is being accused of leaving her 3-year-old son completely alone and fending for himself for HOURS in an Airbnb vacation rental in south Florida while she went to go have some cosmetic surgery done. WTF?!?!

Related: Elon Musk Accuses Megan Fox Of Child Abuse! WTF!

Per the arrest report in the case, cited by WSVN and others, Renteria was seen leaving the Airbnb in question in Doral just after 10:00 a.m. local time on that fateful June day. Then, the boy managed to exit that same apartment rental unit at about 1:13 p.m., per security camera footage and exit logs. He wandered around the complex for three hours (!!!) on his own before he was eventually found sleeping on a neighbor’s doorstep around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

Add it all up, as cops have confirmed, and they believe the boy to have been alone for around SIX HOURS both inside and outside the vacation rental! And three of those hours were spent outside, obvi, where he could have possibly gotten into goodness knows what!!

Late this week, body cam footage from the incident was finally released to the media after Freedom Of Information requests were made by local news outlets. In the footage, cops are shown going around the complex asking neighbors if any of them were “missing a kid” and trying to figure out where the little boy had come from. At one point, one of the neighbors said to cops:

“This is like the girl, the lady, that left her daughter to go on vacation.”

Most likely, that is a reference to the case of a woman named Kristel Candelario, who was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison after she left her baby girl alone — to die — as she vacationed in Detroit, Michigan and then down to Puerto Rico. Yeesh.

You can see the body cam footage for yourself (below):

“Do you know where Papi and Mami are?” Doral Police are seen responding to a wandering toddler, whose mother left him alone, so she could get plastic surgery. Arrested was Jessica Renteria, 25, who goes by “The Real Pocahontass” on social media. @wsvn @jholly #Exclusive story: pic.twitter.com/8U6HtCfTjQ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 29, 2024

Wow…

Things got even crazier than that, too. Renteria was eventually located at a surgery center a few miles away. There, per WSVN, she was placed in handcuffs and arrested on charges of child neglect — while she still had bandages wrapped around her face from the plastic surgery she’d undergone that day!! Per that news outlet, she told cops that she’d asked a friend to watch the child for her when she had the surgery performed. However, that friend has denied that he was ever asked to watch the kid, throwing it back on Renteria for allegedly abandoning him for hours on end. Yikes!!

During Renteria’s bond hearing after the arrest, WSVN reports that the judge in the case said that the child’s well-being should be taken over by the Florida Department of Children and Families. He noted:

“If she had time to take care of her own personal issues at a cosmetic surgery center, without regard to the child, I’m concerned about any supervision.”

No kidding. Renteria was eventually released from jail on a $1,000 bond, and her son was removed from her custody. Now, her trial is set to take place on December 2.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via WENN]