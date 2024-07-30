Elon Musk Accuses Megan Fox Of Child Abuse! WTF!

Wow. The sheer audacity of this man!

Elon Musk is continuing his crusade against the trans community by making big assumptions — and disturbing allegations — about Megan Fox. Let’s rewind…

You may recall about a year ago Megan was called out by a guy named Robby Starbuck who claimed he used to live in the same neighborhood. He said he saw her interact with her sons, who were breaking down emotionally as she “forced” them to dress like girls. Funny how the incredibly specific and unlikely events this guy supposedly witnessed — including intimate parenting details and intentions — happen to align perfectly with his obsession with trans folks. Seriously, the political pundit/filmmaker seems to almost exclusively complain about LGBTQ+ people online based on a quick perusal of his X (Twitter) account. Kinda weird, right?

Anyhoo, but Megan and Brian Austin Green blasted the guy, saying they didn’t know him, and he definitely had no idea what was going on with their kids. Furthermore, Megan warned him to “never use children as leverage or social currency, especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.” Damn, that was a good clapback. She ended by telling Starbuck he’d “f**ked with the wrong witch.”

At the time Elon was clearly paying attention. He trolled the Jennifer’s Body star by posting in response to all this that he was “looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda.” That was just the multibillionaire dipping his toe into a feud he’d launch himself into this week.

See, Elon clearly didn’t get the message about not invoking Megan’s children in his “political campaign”. Some other transphobic obsessive picked up the torch on Sunday, over a year later, to attack Megan for having three “trans” sons. Including a photo of her with Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, all of whom had long hair at the time, they wrote:

“It is almost statistically impossible to have 3 children that are transgender. Megan Fox is a horrible mother subjecting her kids to this.”

Elon responded with the simple but intense tweet:

“child abuse”

Wow. That is some extreme accusation there! Obviously Elon doesn’t know any more than Robby Whatsisname what’s actually going on with Megan’s kids, no more than we do. So making that assumption about their gender identity is already icky and offsides. But then saying she’s abusing them?!

It’s especially rich coming from a man who publicly committed what many consider psychological abuse against his own child just last week! If you didn’t see, Elon recorded an interview in which he deadnamed his trans daughter and said she was DEAD as far as he was concerned due to her transition. Disgusting.

Not only that, Elon’s ex Grimes — who supports Elon’s daughter Vivian btw — also said he’s keeping their children from seeing their great-grandmother before she passes! And THIS is the guy attacking other people’s parenting?!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN.]