Toddler Dies After Being Left Home Alone For 10 DAYS -- While Mom Went On Vacation!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A toddler from Ohio has tragically died after her mom left her home alone to go on vacation.

Kristel Candelario, a 31-year-old mother from the Cleveland area, returned home from a long trip on June 16 to find a horror scene in her home. According to affidavits cited by multiple outlets, when Candelario walked into her West 97th Street home she found her 16-month-old daughter Jailyn unresponsive. But she shouldn’t have been surprised — not after leaving the child alone for a week and a half!

The mother allegedly told investigators she deliberately left the baby “at home, all alone and unattended” while she went on a 10 day vacation to Michigan and eventually Puerto Rico. When she returned home, she said she found Jailyn “extremely dehydrated.” If the little girl was still alive at all, she didn’t make it long after; paramedics who responded to the home pronounced the child dead at the scene. The girl’s playpen was full of “soiled blankets and a bottom liner, saturated with urine and feces,” per the affidavit.

A press release from the Cleveland Police Department later revealed “no signs of trauma were observed” — the kid hadn’t been beaten, just… forgotten. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed “the child had been left alone and unattended for approximately 10 days and had subsequently died.”

So, so awful. That poor baby suffered all alone for 10 days, just lying there helpless! It’s unimaginable to think of the suffering she went through… And she never even understood.

Candelario was arrested two days after Jailyn was pronounced dead and charged with murder, and is being held at Cuyahoga County Jail with a $1 MILLION bond. It’s unclear if she’s got an attorney or entered a plea, but so far her bail has not been posted — and we wonder if anyone will pay at all, with a huge price like that!

Shockingly, not only is Candelario a mother, though, apparently she also used to work as a substitute teacher at an elementary school! The Citizens Academy Glenville announced in wake of her arrest that she’d no longer be allowed to substitute and let her go from her position. How this woman ended up with multiple children in her care is a disturbing mystery.

Jailyn’s mom may not have cared for her, but others did. Friends and loved ones mourned the death of the innocent girl after receiving the horrifying news this week. While speaking with local outlet WKYC, neighbors who previously babysat Jailyn expressed how they wished the mom would’ve just left the child with them rather than leaving her in the home all alone. A 13-year-old neighbor of the child said:

“Jailyn really didn’t deserve what happened to her. She was amazing and really adorable and I miss her a lot.”

You can see more about the case (below):

Just gut-wrenching, this poor little girl senselessly suffered so much. May she rest in peace.

[Image via WKYC/YouTube/Cuyahoga County Police Department]