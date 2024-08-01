Singer Mýa Reveals She Has Been Celibate For SEVEN YEARS!!!

Mýa doesn’t need a man — nor has she wanted one for many years!

During an appearance on Angela Yee’s Way Up radio show this week, the 44-year-old singer revealed she has been celibate for a long time! How long? For SEVEN YEARS, she has abstained from sex! Damn! According to Mýa, it brought her a lot of “mental clarity” and alleviated the “pressure” to be in a romantic relationship. She explained:

“It shifted my mindset. It was no longer a focus. The rush to be in a relationship, the rush to be married, the rush to be in something because that’s what you’re taught to do — to have kids or to procreate. There’s a lot of pressure on women to be able to do that. Why are we taught we have to be taken or made an honest woman?”

All of this is not to say relationships and sex are a bad thing, of course! If that’s what you want, go for it! However, the Moulin Rouge artist believes self-love always needs to come first before anything else — and she needed to prioritize that in her own life:

“Love is beautiful, and I think the world always needs more of it, but I think you must start with yourself. I have to start with self always, versus expecting from other sources. It was just reconditioning. It’s something that was necessary, because it’s a very spiritual thing. You must be very selective if you want better results. That self-accountability started with me by shutting that part of my life off.”

Another reason? Mýa suggested a part of it had to do with her being viewed as a “semi-sex symbol” early in her career. Not only did the label impact her celibacy decision, it also pushed her to lead a more private life:

“You try to process all of that at an early age and then the aesthetic you may come with is totally opposite of who you actually really are and it intersects in your life when you’re trying to date or maybe taking photos with other celebrities and so it can get very tricky. But I think a lot of things that are sacred should just remain private, for me until, of course, I’m solid and I’m ready and the foundation of us is together and even then it’s a risk. So I don’t really play with that part of my life publicly.”

Fair enough! But 7 years celibate?! Wow! Watch the interview (below):

