MyKayla Skinner BLOCKS Simone Biles After Women's Gymnastics Wins Gold -- & Jordan Chiles Has The Receipts!

So much for taking the high road!

MyKayla Skinner has blocked Simone Biles after she called her out for her gymnastics diss!

If you haven’t been following this Olympics saga, MyKayla — a former gymnast — said in a since-deleted video last month that the athletes coming up these days have no “talent,” “depth,” or “work ethic” — aside from Simone, that is. BTW, she was saying all this about some of her former teammates, too! So freaking rude! She, of all people, should know how hard these women have worked to get here!

MyKayla also slammed initiatives put in place to protect gymnasts from abuse, something that has deeply plagued this sport, claiming it’s making coaches be less “aggressive” and “intense” and therefore the athletes are worse off. Cause apparently that’s the only coaching style that makes someone successful. SMH.

She was already wildly slammed on the internet and apologized for her comments, but after Team USA secured the gold medal on Tuesday, Simone clapped back at the controversial remarks, captioning an Instagram post:

“Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions”

It was a cryptic reference, but most people picked up on it!

In response to the win, MyKayla seemed to keep things classy by sharing a photo of the winners to her IG Story and adding three heart emojis. But we guess she wasn’t a fan of her former teammate’s caption because on Wednesday, Simone took to X (Twitter) to reveal:

“oop I’ve been blocked “

oop I’ve been blocked ???????????? — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

OMG!

Her teammate Jordan Chiles shared the receipts, too! Seemingly proving that the 27-year-old was talking about MyKayla, she posted a photo of someone holding up a phone pulled up to the ex-athlete’s IG page. It showed there were “no posts yet” and that the individual was not following MyKayla — a tried and true sign someone has been blocked. Damn! Jordan captioned it:

“When she blocks Simone”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Wiiiild!

Simone’s comment wasn’t even that bad — especially compared to what MyKayla said! Guess she couldn’t take what she was dishing!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

