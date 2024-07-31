Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Noah Cyrus Reveals Exactly What She & Momma Tish Were Doing Together -- And It Wasn't Pleasant! Whoa! Andy Cohen Confirms RHONJ Is Getting A Reboot -- Who's Getting The Ax?! Surprise! Tish & Noah Cyrus Step Out In Public TOGETHER For First Time In 3 YEARS Amid Dominic Purcell Drama! Ozzy Osbourne Tries To Apologize To Britney Spears For Harsh Dancing Jabs -- And Fails MISERABLY!  Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Once Refused To Act Together In Disney Crossover Because Of Nick Jonas! Full House Feud Continues! Jodie Sweetin Shades Candace Cameron Bure's Inane Olympics Criticism! Lily Allen BURNS James Corden For Complaining She Was 'Leading Him On' In Memoir! Britney Spears Is So Unlucky! | Perez Hilton Prince William & King Charles Got Into HEATED Fight This Year Over Helicopter Use, New Book Claims! Here’s Why! Billy Ray Cyrus 'Dead To' Daughter Miley After That Shocking Tape Dropped: REPORT Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth 'Supported' His Fight Against Tabloids -- Even Though It Caused Family ‘Rift’! Facts Of Life Fans Think They’ve Figured Out Who The ‘Greedy Bitch’ Is Who Derailed Revival Series!

Olympics

MyKayla Skinner BLOCKS Simone Biles After Women's Gymnastics Wins Gold -- & Jordan Chiles Has The Receipts!

MyKayla Skinner BLOCKS Simone Biles After Team USA Wins Gold – And Jordan Chiles Has The Receipts!

So much for taking the high road!

MyKayla Skinner has blocked Simone Biles after she called her out for her gymnastics diss!

If you haven’t been following this Olympics saga, MyKayla — a former gymnast — said in a since-deleted video last month that the athletes coming up these days have no “talent,” “depth,” or “work ethic” — aside from Simone, that is. BTW, she was saying all this about some of her former teammates, too! So freaking rude! She, of all people, should know how hard these women have worked to get here!

Related: Olympian Aly Raisman Hospitalized Twice For ‘Complete Body Paralysis’

MyKayla also slammed initiatives put in place to protect gymnasts from abuse, something that has deeply plagued this sport, claiming it’s making coaches be less “aggressive” and “intense” and therefore the athletes are worse off. Cause apparently that’s the only coaching style that makes someone successful. SMH.

She was already wildly slammed on the internet and apologized for her comments, but after Team USA secured the gold medal on Tuesday, Simone clapped back at the controversial remarks, captioning an Instagram post:

“Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions”

It was a cryptic reference, but most people picked up on it!

In response to the win, MyKayla seemed to keep things classy by sharing a photo of the winners to her IG Story and adding three heart emojis. But we guess she wasn’t a fan of her former teammate’s caption because on Wednesday, Simone took to X (Twitter) to reveal:

“oop I’ve been blocked

OMG!

Her teammate Jordan Chiles shared the receipts, too! Seemingly proving that the 27-year-old was talking about MyKayla, she posted a photo of someone holding up a phone pulled up to the ex-athlete’s IG page. It showed there were “no posts yet” and that the individual was not following MyKayla — a tried and true sign someone has been blocked. Damn! Jordan captioned it:

“When she blocks Simone”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

MyKayla Skinner BLOCKS Simone Biles After Team USA Wins Gold – And Jordan Chiles Has The Receipts!
(c) Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Wiiiild!

Simone’s comment wasn’t even that bad — especially compared to what MyKayla said! Guess she couldn’t take what she was dishing!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & MyKayla Skinner/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 31, 2024 13:40pm PDT

Share This