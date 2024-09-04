Naomi Campbell & Anna Wintour Blast Each Other ON STAGE During Big Fashion Award Show! Yikes!!

Fashion feud!!!

Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour were at each other’s throats during Tuesday night’s 17th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards in New York! The Vogue editor-in-chief took the stage at one point to present the model with the Fashion Icon Award. But when she got behind the mic, she couldn’t help but BLAST Naomi, telling the crowd:

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late.”

Damn!! Per reports, because Naomi was late to the party, Anna actually left before she could pass off the honor! Hah! She ain’t gonna wait around for anybody!

When it was finally time to give Naomi the recognition she deserved, Samira Nasr, the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, stepped in for Wintour! While accepting her award, Naomi told the crowd:

“It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady [Wintour]. I’d much rather have this [Nasr].”

OMG!

The crowd audibly gasped at the dig! Hear it (below)!

Naomi Campbell threw a shade on Anna Wintour ???? Naomi was late and Anna didn’t wait for her. Anna gave the award to Samira to present it to Naomi. Naomi didn’t want Anna to present her an award anyways ???? #nyfw #naomicampbell #annawintour pic.twitter.com/hwFOLA4sXT — Starpush2 (@Starpush2) September 4, 2024

LOLz! The room was shook!

FWIW, both Anna and Naomi did say complimentary things about each other in the rest of their speeches, but still, there was clearly some beef about the tardiness! Following her jab, the 54-year-old actress thanked the acclaimed editor, saying:

“We must still say thank you to Anna Wintour, as she did take the time to come here and give me the award even though I wasn’t here. So thank you, Anna Wintour, for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young Black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot. And so I thank you for your influence and your continuing support in pushing fashion forward also.”

For her part, Anna praised Naomi for being “one of the most fearless people I know” and speaking “the truth about inequality and injustice” from the start of her career, adding:

“Naomi’s bravery has benefited the entire fashion industry. Though, I can tell you that being on the receiving end of that fearlessness can be — oh what can I say? Quite exciting? But it’s her honesty that makes her so incredible to be around, a muse and inspiration for designers.”

So, not all love is lost! But they were definitely on each other’s bad side some of the night. YIKES!! Hopefully, this is only a temporary feud! Guess we’ll find out when the Met Gala invites come out! These two do go way back, though…

Thoughts?!? Sound OFF (below)!

