Channing Tatum Bought A Year's Supply Of The Same T-Shirt To Avoid Doing Laundry!

Now, don’t get us wrong. We all hate to do laundry, it’s one of those never-ending chores, but… this is not the solution! On Monday, GQ released a new YouTube video with the Magic Mike star revealing 10 things he can’t live without. A deck of cards, his camera, a photo of his daughter Everly — all pretty normal things. It wasn’t until he got to item #10, though, that we heard a wild story.

The 44-year-old actor revealed to the outlet he LOVES his plain white Hanes branded tees. So much so, that back in the early 00s he went a whole YEAR buying them — just to avoid washing his clothes because he hates doing laundry:

“I hate doing laundry. Like, I hate it more than I could possibly say. I had one year that I called ‘the year of the fresh white tee.’ I don’t think I did laundry all year that year. I just wore white T-shirts that I just bought. I’d be like, ‘I can get, like, two wears out of this a week’. The year of the fresh white tee — ’99 or 2000. It’s a beautiful year.”

Uh… was that really his only option? If he could afford to keep buying new shirts, couldn’t he just pay someone to wash his clothes? On top of that — what about his pants?! Was he skipping washing those, too? Just the same jeans all year?? So many questions!

