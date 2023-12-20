NBA Player & Girlfriend Accused Of Kidnapping Then Killing Woman In Las Vegas Desert!

Whoa! Minor NBA league, major true crime scandal!

NBA G League player Chance Comanche, 27, was arrested over the weekend in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a woman in Las Vegas earlier this month.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers was last seen on December 6 and reported missing the next day. She was soon found dead, her remains abandoned in the desert in Henderson, Nevada.

Per KLAS, police learned from her boyfriend that Marayna went to Vegas with the intention of making some money as a sex worker. She had set up a meeting with Comanche’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden (above, inset). This was meant to be for prostitution — but it turned out to be a much more sinister “trick.”

Police say Sakari and Chance planned the murder in advance. In fact, based on text message evidence, Chance — who played with the Stockton Kings, a minor league offshoot of the Sacramento Kings — was involved in plotting the murder during a game! He messaged Sakari on December 2:

“Starting my game. I’ll check half time.”

She replied:

“Okay have fun. Good luck.”

He allegedly wrote to her about sharing the plan with others:

“It’s green. Gave them her full name. SSN. Her IG page. All dat… I told my dawg the whole plan. He just waiting to run it by them.”

It’s unclear if anyone else will face charges. Most damning was the text she sent him explaining the plan! She allegedly wrote:

“Pretend to be a trick and have her come to wherever you at and get her when she show up”

That’s just what they did, according to the arrest report. Chance allegedly confessed to police he snatched up Marayna and strangled her to death in the desert.

But why??

According to the doc, Sakari had allegedly implicated a previous boyfriend in connection to a double murder — and Marayna had spoken about it. Sakari didn’t like it being advertised that she was a snitch:

“Sakari was upset at Marayna for telling other people that Sakari had implicated her boyfriend in the murder.”

And for that, the poor girl had to die?? Sakari was arrested on Wednesday, December 13. Two days later Chance was taken into custody in California — he is expected to be transferred to Nevada, where he and his girlfriend are both facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and kidnapping.

The Stockton Kings released him immediately after his arrest on Friday. All that potential thrown away, a woman’s life ended so young, and for what? Spite? Rep? We just don’t understand…

[Image via Las Vegas Metro Police Department/KCRA 3/YouTube.]