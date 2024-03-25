Did Kylie Jenner Break Up With Timothee Chalamet & DM This Basketball Player?!

Wait… did Kylie Jenner break up with Timothée Chalamet — and move on with a college basketball star?!

There have been lots of rumors circulating about the couple’s relationship status. Will they or won’t they break up? Did they split already? Are they moving in together or are they moving apart? There’s been a lot of hot goss about whether or not they’re still together, and most recently a new name has come into the mix: Paxson Wojcik.

Yeah, we’d never heard of him either. But rumors have been swirling that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star messaged the University of North Carolina basketball player after he was in one of Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS campaigns. The 23-year-old did a bit of modeling for Ky’s older sister’s brand recently, which you can see (below):

Reddit theorists believe the 26-year-old liked what she saw in the campaign and messaged Paxson on Instagram! It wouldn’t even have popped up on our radar except… well, he kinda played into it over the weekend, which further fueled rumors. Brian McLaughlin caught up with the sports star in the locker room and addressed the rumor everyone’s been chatting about in a since-deleted video on the ‘gram:

“There’s a story going on, on social media, that there was a famous person in your DMs by the name of Miss Kylie Jenner.”

Instead of just saying it wasn’t true, the athlete cheekily responded:

“I can’t speak on it. No comment … No comment.”

The reporter pressed further, hinting that Paxson could be traveling to LA soon — where Kylie lives. But once again he didn’t deny it! Paxson just had that same response and gave a wink. And to further fuel the fire, he even posted some lyrics from a MadeinTYO song that referenced the reality TV star’s lips. Of course, with all the rumors of Timmy and his lady possibly having trouble in paradise, this raised a lot of eyebrows!

However, for those who still think Kylothée is endgame, not to worry just yet! Paxson’s manager TJ Beisner has already shut down the rumors! After the speculation all weekend, Beisner gave TMZ the rundown on Monday — the point guard has never actually spoken to the Kylie Cosmetics founder! Like, at all! He was just having some fun in the interview.

Rather than it being no harm, no foul, however, the young man actually did feel bad enough about it to reach out to Ky’s team and apologize for letting the rumors get out of hand. Oof!

We should say, just because this college baller story isn’t true doesn’t mean there’s word on the status of Kylie and Timothée’s situation. Last we heard they’re still together and keeping things on the low while he’s filming the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic. But who knows?? Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

