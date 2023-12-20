Kristin Cavallari Cut Dad Out Of Her Life After He ‘Crossed The Line’ With Her Kids

Kristin Cavallari protects her kids — even if it means sacrificing her relationship with her own father.

On Tuesday’s episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the 36-year-old spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Sherrie Campbell — and revealed that she cut her dad, Dennis Cavallari, out of her life years ago! Whoa!

She explained:

“I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I’ve ever done.”

She called him a “narcissist,” something she said she didn’t realize about him until adulthood. The Laguna Beach alum explained:

“All I knew growing up was that I didn’t want to be around him. He always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough. But then the flip side of that is sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up.”

It took her being an adult — and a parent — to see the behavior for what it was. She continued:

“Now as an adult looking back, I’m like, oh, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good.”

But the unsavory behavior wasn’t enough for her to cut ties — until he involved her kids. She explained:

“How I got my dad out of my life was, something happened with my kids, and it crossed the line, and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m f**king done.’ And he blamed me for it. Like, threw everything back in my face.”

The Hills star added that she probably would have brushed off his hurtful behavior the rest of her life — if it had just been about her:

“You know, it’s like, I was always like, I can take it, you know, I can take the abuse. I have my whole life. But it’s like, when you start now messing with my kids, I’m not doing it.”

Kristin shares Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. And while she didn’t get into specifics about the situation, which kids it involved, anything like that, it clearly was something big — something she didn’t approve of. Check out the clip (below):

That’s a powerful decision she had to come to… But we applaud her for prioritizing her kids! Self-care is important to remember — but no one has to remind you to protect your kids!

You can watch the full episode (below):

Did YOU know KCav had cut her dad out of her life? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via E! Entertainment & Dear Media/YouTube]