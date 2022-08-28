Ne-Yo’s Estranged Wife Crystal Renay Says ‘There Are No Chances’ She’s Getting Back Together With Singer!

Crystal Renay is shutting the door on her relationship with Ne-Yo once and for all!

After filing for divorce earlier this month, the 36-year-old made it clear to TMZ outside of the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday that there is zero chance of reconciliation between her and the R&B singer. She told the outlet:

“There are no chances. We are moving on to better lives. Certain things can be forgiven. God will forgive and so will I.”

When asked if that meant she’ll eventually be about to forgive Ne-Yo for cheating, Crystal simply replied:

“The Christian me has to one day, but I am okay.”

Related: Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Had ‘Lots Of Issues For Years’ Before Split!



We cannot say we’re surprised the momma feels this way! As you may recall, Crystal made headlines last month when she alleged on Instagram that the So Sick artist had cheated on her for years with many different women:

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained [three] beautiful children out of this, but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

After liking her post, Ne-Yo responded to the allegations by asking for “privacy” at the moment:

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

She then filed for divorce from Ne-Yo on August 1, claiming their marriage is “irretrievably broken” after the performer allegedly “committed the act of adultery.” But what made matters worse is Crystal further alleged that he recently fathered another child with his “paramour.” Oof…

As you may recall, the now-estranged couple previously called it quits in February 2020, but they got back together four months later and renewed their wedding vows in April 2022. It’s safe to say that Crystal has made up her mind following this drama and won’t be reconciling again this time!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]