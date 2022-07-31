Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him Of Cheating: ‘8 Years Of Lies And Deception’

Ne-Yo’s wife is ready to walk away from their marriage and live her best Miss Independent life!

On Saturday evening, Crystal Renay took to Instagram to reveal in a lengthy statement that she was done with the 42-year-old singer. Why is that? Well, the model claimed Ne-Yo was cheating on her with multiple women throughout their marriage! She wrote at the time:

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement.”

To make matters worse, she then claimed that the former World of Dance judge asked her “to stay” and ignore the fact that he was stepping out on her. WTF?! Crystal shared:

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is happening it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

Damn! The momma went on to beg her followers to “stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern,” adding:

“I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

For his part, Ne-Yo took a moment to like her post. Yeah, we are not joking. The So Sick artist then issued a statement on Twitter Sunday that he would not talk about his “personal matters” publicly:

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Wow…

As you may know, the pair tied the knot in 2016 and became parents to three children: 6-year-old Shaffer, 3-year-old Roman, and 1-year-old Isabella. Ne-Yo and Crystal announced in February 2020 that they decided to go their separate ways. However, they surprised everyone when they decided to remain together and renew their wedding vows in a ceremony in April 2022. But based on the explosive post from Crystal, it looks like their relationship is over once again!

