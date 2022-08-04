Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Renay Files For Divorce -- Says He 'Recently Fathered' A Child With Another Woman!

Ne-Yo’s estranged wife, Crystal Renay, officially filed for divorce shortly after accusing him of cheating!

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the 36-year-old filed for divorce in Georgia on Monday after eight years of marriage, saying that the former couple separated “on or about July 22, 2022, and since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation.” In the filing, Crystal stated she is “entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” and alleged the 42-year-old singer “committed the act of adultery.” This is an allegation she has already dropped before.

But what is more shocking is that she claimed in addition to the cheating, Ne-Yo “recently fathered a minor child with his paramour.” Ummm… What?! He seriously took a page out of Tristan Thompson’s book?!

Crystal demanded primary physical custody of their three children – 6-year-old Shaffer, 3-year-old Roman, and 13-month-old Isabella – and to share joint legal custody. The momma also requested temporary and permanent alimony, plus a “sufficient amount of child support.”

Now, most people probably saw this split coming. Well, maybe not the shocking part where he allegedly fathered a child with another woman. But as you may know, the divorce news came just days after Crystal revealed on Instagram that she was ready to step away from the Miss Independent artist since he was allegedly sleeping with “numerous women” throughout their marriage. She wrote on Saturday:

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is happening it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

The following day, Ne-Yo responded to the allegations and asked for privacy during this time:

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

It is no secret that the pair have had their ups and downs over the years, even calling it quits back in February 2020. However, they ended up getting back together and renewing their wedding vows in April 2022. But something tells us Crystal won’t be rekindling their relationship again, especially considering her ex is now a father of six!

For those unfamiliar, the R&B performer is also dad to 11-year-old Madilyn Grace Smith and 10-year-old Mason Evan Smith, whom he welcomed with ex Monyetta Shaw. Details on his youngest have yet to be revealed… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]