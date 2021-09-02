NeNe Leakes Pays Tribute To Husband Gregg With Throwback Video Following His Passing

NeNe Leakes has made her first social media post in the wake of Gregg Leakes’ death, and unsurprisingly, it was a touching tribute to her late husband.

As we reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s husband passed away on September 1 after a long battle with colon cancer; he was just 66 years old. In the days leading up to his death, NeNe took to Instagram to share that she was simply “broken” by Gregg’s deteriorating health.

As of Thursday, it appears she’s still at a loss for words — but NeNe let an adorable throwback video speak for her. In a poignant post on IG, the reality star showed fans old footage of herself and Gregg slow dancing and lip-syncing. She captioned the video with three broken heart emojis and three full hearts.

On the heels of the devastating news, the Bravolebrity received tons of love and support from fans and fellow Housewives, including Porsha Williams, Ashley Darby, Cynthia Bailey, as well as The Real Housewives of New York City OG Jill Zarin.

She also got some love from Andy Cohen, who tweeted:

“I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him ‘Pastor Leakes’ but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family.”

A rep for Leakes said the family was in “deep pain with a broken heart” after Gregg’s passing, telling E! News:

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time.”

Gregg was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, but went into remission by May 2019. Sadly, NeNe revealed in June that his cancer had returned and that he had recently undergone surgery. At the time she told The Jasmine Brand the ordeal was “difficult,” adding:

“He’s super small. If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

The pair tied the knot in 1997. Although they divorced in 2011 after 14 years of marriage, they remarried in 2013. NeNe and Gregg share two adult sons.

In March 2013, Leakes explained to In Touch via Reality Tea why and how the two came back together after their split, telling the outlet:

“I was learning how to navigate my way through this industry while still trying to be a mom and a wife. I kind of did push Gregg aside. Now I make more time for my family, and I communicate with Gregg about everything.”

Such a tragic loss. Our hearts go out to the Leakes family as they continue to grieve.

