NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Dies At 66 Following Cancer Battle

Gregg Leakes has lost his battle with colon cancer.

According to his publicist and family friend, Ernest Dukes, NeNe Leakes’ husband and Real Housewives of Atlanta fan favorite died on Wednesday at age 66.

Dukes said in a statement, per The Wrap:

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes… We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family them allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

The real estate investor was diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2018 but went into remission. Tragically, his cancer returned in June 2021. Just last week, NeNe said Gregg was “transitioning to the other side,” noting in an Instagram post that she was “broken.”

Gregg married NeNe in 1997. While they split in 2011, the pair remarried in 2013.

R.I.P.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]