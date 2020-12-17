Got A Tip?

Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In January!

Netflix Coming Going January 2021

So what does a post-Office landscape on Netflix even look like? We’re about to find out.

January will be the first month in years the classic sitcom isn’t available on the streaming giant, and what’s coming to replace it is… well, it’s not the biggest influx of movies and TV we’ve seen.

Sure, there’s the arrival of some fun movies, like Robert Downey Jr in his first outing as Sherlock Holmes, Zac Efron getting freaky in 17 Again, and the ladies of Sex and the City in their feature film adventure (and the second one, if that’s something you’re into).

But the real question is whether Netflix’s originals can fill that Office-shaped void in your heart. Are you enchanted by Disenchantment? Intrigued by Nicolas Cage educating you on the History of Swear Words?

The biggest show on the service is the Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai — but are you ready to grapple with the dramatic third season??

Ch-ch-check out the full list of everything coming and going and let us know what’s exciting YOU (below)!

Available January TBD

50M2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bonding: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cobra Kai: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM

The Netflix Afterparty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 7

Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM

January 8

Charming — NETFLIX FILM

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM

January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Intouchables (2011)

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 15

Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

January 18

Homefront (2013)

January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM

The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 26

Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

The Dig — NETFLIX FILM

Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 31

Fatima (2020)

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving January 1

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving January 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving January 4

Mara (2017)

Leaving January 5

The Monster (2016)

Leaving January 7

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 8

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving January 14

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving January 15

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving January 16

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving January 24

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving January 26

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving January 29

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving January 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving January 31

Death at a Funeral (2010)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Pineapple Express (2008)

