Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In January!

So what does a post-Office landscape on Netflix even look like? We’re about to find out.

January will be the first month in years the classic sitcom isn’t available on the streaming giant, and what’s coming to replace it is… well, it’s not the biggest influx of movies and TV we’ve seen.

Sure, there’s the arrival of some fun movies, like Robert Downey Jr in his first outing as Sherlock Holmes, Zac Efron getting freaky in 17 Again, and the ladies of Sex and the City in their feature film adventure (and the second one, if that’s something you’re into).

But the real question is whether Netflix’s originals can fill that Office-shaped void in your heart. Are you enchanted by Disenchantment? Intrigued by Nicolas Cage educating you on the History of Swear Words?

The biggest show on the service is the Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai — but are you ready to grapple with the dramatic third season??

Ch-ch-check out the full list of everything coming and going and let us know what’s exciting YOU (below)!

Available January TBD 50M2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Bonding: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Cobra Kai: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM The Netflix Afterparty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Available January 1 Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM 17 Again (2009) 30 Minutes or Less (2011) Abby Hatcher: Season 1 Blue Streak (1999) Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) Catch Me If You Can (2002) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) Cool Hand Luke (1967) The Creative Brain (2019) The Departed (2006) Enter the Dragon (1973) Gimme Shelter (2013) Good Hair (2010) Goodfellas (1990) Gothika (2003) The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2 Into the Wild (2007) Julie & Julia (2009) Mud (2012) Mystic Pizza (1988) The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987) Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) Sex and the City 2 (2010) Sherlock Holmes (2009) Striptease (1996) Superbad (2007) What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) January 2 Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM January 5 Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL LA’s Finest: Season 1 ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL January 6 Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY January 7 Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM January 8 Charming — NETFLIX FILM The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM January 10 Spring Breakers (2012) January 11 CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Intouchables (2011) January 12 Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4 January 13 An Imperfect Murder Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY January 15 Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3 Hook (1991) Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1 The Magicians: Season 5 Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014) Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019) January 16 A Monster Calls (2016) Radium Girls (2020) January 18 Homefront (2013) January 19 Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY January 20 Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sightless (2020) Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL January 21 Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL January 22 Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM January 23 Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL January 26 Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY January 27 Accomplice Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM January 29 Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM The Dig — NETFLIX FILM Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY January 31 Fatima (2020)

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving January 1 Bloodsport (1988) Leaving January 3 QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2 Leaving January 4 Mara (2017) Leaving January 5 The Monster (2016) Leaving January 7 The Tudors: Seasons 1-4 Leaving January 8 Mary Poppins Returns (2018) Leaving January 14 Haven: Seasons 1-5 The Master (2012) Leaving January 15 A Serious Man (2009) Dallas Buyers Club (2013) Waco: Limited Series (2018) Leaving January 16 Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4 Leaving January 20 Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home Fireplace for Your Home: Season Leaving January 24 When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5 Leaving January 26 We Are Your Friends (2015) Leaving January 29 Swiss Army Man (2016) Leaving January 30 The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) Leaving January 31 Death at a Funeral (2010) A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996) Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2 Pineapple Express (2008)

