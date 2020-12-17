Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In January!

So what does a post-Office landscape on Netflix even look like? We’re about to find out.
January will be the first month in years the classic sitcom isn’t available on the streaming giant, and what’s coming to replace it is… well, it’s not the biggest influx of movies and TV we’ve seen.
Sure, there’s the arrival of some fun movies, like Robert Downey Jr in his first outing as Sherlock Holmes, Zac Efron getting freaky in 17 Again, and the ladies of Sex and the City in their feature film adventure (and the second one, if that’s something you’re into).
Related: SATC Replacing Kim Cattrall??
But the real question is whether Netflix’s originals can fill that Office-shaped void in your heart. Are you enchanted by Disenchantment? Intrigued by Nicolas Cage educating you on the History of Swear Words?
The biggest show on the service is the Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai — but are you ready to grapple with the dramatic third season??
Ch-ch-check out the full list of everything coming and going and let us know what’s exciting YOU (below)!
Available January TBD
50M2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bonding: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cobra Kai: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM
The Netflix Afterparty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
January 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
January 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 7
Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM
January 8
Charming — NETFLIX FILM
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM
January 10
Spring Breakers (2012)
January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Intouchables (2011)
January 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
January 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 15
Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
January 16
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
January 18
Homefront (2013)
January 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 20
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 22
Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM
The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM
January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 26
Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM
January 29
Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM
The Dig — NETFLIX FILM
Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 31
Fatima (2020)
And here’s everything that’s going (below)!
Leaving January 1
Bloodsport (1988)
Leaving January 3
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2
Leaving January 4
Mara (2017)
Leaving January 5
The Monster (2016)
Leaving January 7
The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 8
Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Leaving January 14
Haven: Seasons 1-5
The Master (2012)
Leaving January 15
A Serious Man (2009)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Waco: Limited Series (2018)
Leaving January 16
Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 20
Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace for Your Home: Season
Leaving January 24
When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
Leaving January 26
We Are Your Friends (2015)
Leaving January 29
Swiss Army Man (2016)
Leaving January 30
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
Leaving January 31
Death at a Funeral (2010)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
Pineapple Express (2008)
[Image via HBO/Netflix/Warner Bros/YouTube.]