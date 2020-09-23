SATC 3 Replacing Kim Cattrall?! Sharon Stone Says It Would ‘Be An Honor’!

Can Sharon Stone be the one who solves Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall problem?

As fans know, plans for a third film installment came to a stop three years ago after Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, decided she wanted out of the franchise. Since then, many have suggested casting Stone in Cattrall’s role — an idea that even series star Sarah Jessica Parker called “really interesting.”

So when both Stone and SATC alum Cynthia Nixon appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, host Andy Cohen naturally asked the actresses what they thought of the casting rumor — and, believe it or not, both stars were quite receptive!

When the host brought up the idea, the Basic Instinct star admitted she didn’t hear about the speculation, but instead noted that any time she had the chance to work with the Miranda Hobbes portrayer would “be an honor.” Whoa!

For her part, Nixon, who starred alongside Stone in Netflix’s series Ratched, was also a fan of the casting shakeup. She said:

“I think Sharon would be of course totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own.”

But Nixon also had another solution in mind, adding:

“But I’ve also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time. And I think that would be amazing as well.”

Stone seemed to love that idea as well, noting:

“I think that’s right.”

At this point, we’d take Andy Cohen as Samantha if it meant we’d actually get a SATC 3!

Back in 2018, Cattrall listed her top replacements, telling her followers that Ellen DeGeneres would be a “fabulous” Samantha before naming Oprah Winfrey, Tiffany Haddish, and Sofía Vergara as her other choices to take over the role. She tweeted:

“I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st ❤️ But then there are the goddess’s @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own!”

Who do U think would be the best star to take on the role, Perezcious readers? Watch the clip (below) to hear Sharon’s take — then share your nominees in the comments!

