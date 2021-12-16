Got A Tip?

Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In January!

A new year, a new slate of shows and films for Netflix, right? Well, not so much…

The first wave of streaming content for 2022 has been announced, and as far waves go it’s of the gently lapping variety. That is not to say there’s nothing new. First, Kristen Bell is back on the small screen in a very different comedy, the absurdly named murder mystery The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

Then there’s new seasons of Too Hot To HandleUndercover, and more, PLUS a new obsession for the teen telenovela crowd with Rebelde.

But one of the big stories is what’s leaving. If you were planning a marathon rewatch of the entire Twilight series, we’d recommend you get that done over the holidays because come January 15, they’re ALL going away!

See everything else coming and going and when (below)!

Available January 1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

Available January 4

Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 5

Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 6

The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 7

Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 10

Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 11

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 13

Brazen — NETFLIX FILM

Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES

The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES

Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 14

After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House — NETFLIX SERIES

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 16

Phantom Thread

Available January 17

After We Fell

Available January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available January 19

El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Juanpis González – The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Available January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM

Available January 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM

My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES

That Girl Lay Lay

Available January 24

Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available January 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES

Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY

Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES

Home Team — NETFLIX FILM

In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving January 1

Snowpiercer

Leaving January 5

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Leaving January 6

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Leaving January 10

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 11

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Leaving January 15

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Leaving January 17

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Leaving January 21

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2

Leaving January 31

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Dec 16, 2021 06:17am PDT

