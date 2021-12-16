Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In January!

A new year, a new slate of shows and films for Netflix, right? Well, not so much…

The first wave of streaming content for 2022 has been announced, and as far waves go it’s of the gently lapping variety. That is not to say there’s nothing new. First, Kristen Bell is back on the small screen in a very different comedy, the absurdly named murder mystery The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

Related: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Reveal Their OTHER Hollywood Crushes

Then there’s new seasons of Too Hot To Handle, Undercover, and more, PLUS a new obsession for the teen telenovela crowd with Rebelde.

But one of the big stories is what’s leaving. If you were planning a marathon rewatch of the entire Twilight series, we’d recommend you get that done over the holidays because come January 15, they’re ALL going away!

See everything else coming and going and when (below)!

Available January 1 Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 Available January 4 Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY Available January 5 Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES Available January 6 The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM Available January 7 Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Available January 10 Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES Available January 11 Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM Available January 12 How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM Available January 13 Brazen — NETFLIX FILM Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM Available January 14 After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES BLIPPI: ADVENTURES BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT The House — NETFLIX SERIES Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM Available January 16 Phantom Thread Available January 17 After We Fell Available January 18 Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY Available January 19 El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Juanpis González – The Series — NETFLIX SERIES The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES Available January 20 Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM Available January 21 American Boogeywoman Munich – The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES That Girl Lay Lay Available January 24 Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Available January 25 Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Available January 27 Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES Home Team — NETFLIX FILM In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vik0kdPIxF8

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving January 1 Snowpiercer Leaving January 5 Episodes: Seasons 1-5 Leaving January 6 A Ghost Story Ballerina Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax Leaving January 10 Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4 Leaving January 11 Betty White: First Lady of Television Leaving January 15 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse The Twilight Saga: New Moon Twilight Leaving January 17 The Bling Ring Homefront Leaving January 21 The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2 Leaving January 31 Bleach: The Entry Bleach: The Rescue Bleach: The Substitute Cloud Atlas The General’s Daughter My Girl 2 My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8 Mystic River

[Image via Netflix/YouTube.]