Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In July!

There’s a little something for everyone next month on Netflix.

For animal lovers, there’s Cat People and Dogs Season 2, true crime aficionados can feast on the docuseries Heist, and fans of bizarre sketch comedy get another season of the hit series I Think You Should Leave.

And of course everyone who loves Netflix’s coming-of-age rom coms gets another season of Never Have I Ever.

But the streaming giant is trying some new things, too. There’s the ambitious three-week horror film trilogy event based on R.L. Stine‘s classic book series, Fear Street. And Kevin Smith‘s edgy reboot of Masters of the Universe.

Oh, and if you wanted to cool off your Summer with some cold-blooded love, the entire Twilight saga is coming to streaming!

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available July 1 Audible (2021)—Netflix Original Dynasty Warriors (2021)—Netflix Original Generation 56k (Season 1)—Netflix Original Hampstead (2017) Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021)—Netflix Original Mother’s Day (2016) Ophelia (2018) Quarantine Tales (Season 1) Rainbow Rangers (Season 1) Sword of Trust (2019) The Beguiled (2017) The Best of Enemies (2019) The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1) Underworld: Awakening (2012) Young Royals (Season 1)—Netflix Original Available July 2 Big Timber (Season 1)—Netflix Original Fear Street: 1994 (2021)—Netflix Original Haseen Dillruba (2021)—Netflix Original Mortel (Season 2)—Netflix Original The 8th Night (2021)—Netflix Original Available July 4 We the People (Season 1)—Netflix Original Available July 6 I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2)—Netflix Original Available July 7 Dogs (Season 2)—Netflix Original Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021—Netflix Original The War Next-door (Season 1)—Netflix Original This Little Love of Mine (2021) Cat People (Season 1)—Netflix Original Available July 8 Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime (Limited Series)—Netflix Original Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1)—Netflix Original Available July 9 Atypical (Season 4)—Netflix Original Biohackers (Season 2)—Netflix Original Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)—Netflix Original How I Became a Superhero (2020)—Netflix Original How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1)—Netflix Original Last Summer / Summer ’69 (2021)—Netflix Original Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach (2021)—Netflix Original The Cook of Castamar (Season 1)—Netflix Original The Water Man (2021)—Netflix Original Virgin River (Season 3)—Netflix Original Available July 13 Naomi Osaka (Season 1)—Netflix Original Ridley Jones (Season 1)—Netflix Original Available July 14 A Classic Horror Story (2021)—Netflix Original Heist (Season 1)—Netflix Original Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021)—Netflix Original The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021)—Netflix Original Available July 15 This Changes Everything (2018) Never Have I Ever (Season 2)—Netflix Original Available July 16 Deep (2021)—Netflix Original Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021)—Netflix Original Johnny Test (Season 1)—Netflix Original The Book of Henry (2017) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012) Available July 17 Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021)—Netflix Original Available July 21 Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021)—Netflix Original Available July 23 Blood Red Sky (2021)—Netflix Original Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1)—Netflix Original Sky Rojo (Season 2)—Netflix Original Available July 29 Resort to Love (2021)—Netflix Original Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (Limited Series)—Netflix Original Available July 30 Outer Banks (Season 2)—Netflix Original The Last Mercenary (2021)—Netflix Original

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving July 1 30 Minutes or Less (2011) A Bridge Too Far (1977) A Thousand Words ()2021 The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018) Acts of Violence (2018) Angamaly Diaries (2017) Back to the Future (1985) Back to the Future Part II (1989) Back to the Future Part III (1990) Bad Teacher (2011) Behind the Newsroom (1 Season) The Best Man (1999) Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Cappucino (2017) Castle of Stars(2017) Chicken Kokkachi (2017) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) Club Friday The Series 8 (Seasons) Cool Hand Luke (1967) Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) Daffedar (2017) Death Race 2 (2010) Dream Big: Engineering Our World (1 Season) Enter the Dragon (1973) The Feels (2018) Fiddler on the Roof (1971) For the Win (1 Season) Flowering Heart (Season 1) From Paris with Love (2010) Gemini (2018) The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) Gothika (2003) Herrens Veje (2018) Hormones (3 Seasons) [email protected] (2018) Immortals (Season 1) Invictus (2009) Jason X (2001) K-911 (1999) K9 P.I. (2002) Kaviyude Osyath (2017) Killers (2010) The Land Before Time (1988) The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994) The Leged of Michael Mishra (2016) Leprechaun (1993) Little Singham Bandarpurr Mein Hu Ha (2019) Lovey Dovey (1 Season) Ma Chu Ka (2017) Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012) Melodies of Life: Born This Way (1 Season) Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003) The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988) Open Season (2006) Our Shining Days (2017) Paathi (2017) Pareethi Pandaari (2017) Paulettante Veedu (2016) Redemption (2013) Road to Yesterday (2015) Room on the Broom (2012) The Roomate (2011) Roonpi Secret Love (3 Seasons) S.W.A.T. (2003) Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017) Scarface (1983) Secret (2007) Shorts (2009) Slobby’s World (1 Season) Sotus the Series (1 Season) Stone Age (2017) Suicide (2016) Tayo the Little Bus Movi: Mission Ace (Seasons 2-3) Theeram (2017) ThirTEEN Terrors (2014) Tik Tok (2016) Top Grier (2018) Training Day (2001) Two Weeks Notice (2002) Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017) We, the Marines (1 Season) What a Winderful Family! (2017) What Women Want (2000) Winchester (2018) You Carry Me (2015) Leaving July 2 The Code: 2014 (1 Season) The Code: 2011(1 Season) Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017) Deep 92016) Deep Water (2016) Flowering Hearts (1 Season) Stone Age: The Legendary Pet (1 Season) Tayo the Luttle Bus (3 Seasons) Titipo Titipo (2018) The Twilight Zone (Seasons 1-3 & Season 5) Twin Peaks (Seasons 1-2) Zombie Dumb (2018) Leaving July 5 100 Days of Solitude (2018) Speech & Debate (2017) The Iron Lady (2011) Leaving July 7 Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018) Leaving July 8 The Invitation (2015) Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (Season 1) Leaving July 9 Krishna Balram (2019) Leaving July 13 Hyroi’s Bed & Breakfast (2018) The Signal (2014) Leaving July 14 Blood & Treasures (2016) Fatal Destiny (2016) My True Friend (2012) Leaving July 15 Froning: The Fittest Man in History (2016) Holidays (2016) Lusers (2015) Mater (2017) Hunting Season (2017) Leaving July 16 Devil’s Gate (2017) Princess and the Frog (2009) Leaving July 17 Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017) Leaving July 18 Hank: Five Years from the Brink (2013) Leaving July 20 Intelligence (Season 1) May You Prosper (2017) Leaving July 21 Lovesick (Season 1)

