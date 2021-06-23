Got A Tip?

Netflix

Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In July!

Netflix Coming Going July 2021

There’s a little something for everyone next month on Netflix.

For animal lovers, there’s Cat People and Dogs Season 2, true crime aficionados can feast on the docuseries Heist, and fans of bizarre sketch comedy get another season of the hit series I Think You Should Leave.

And of course everyone who loves Netflix’s coming-of-age rom coms gets another season of Never Have I Ever.

But the streaming giant is trying some new things, too. There’s the ambitious three-week horror film trilogy event based on R.L. Stine‘s classic book series, Fear Street. And Kevin Smith‘s edgy reboot of Masters of the Universe.

Oh, and if you wanted to cool off your Summer with some cold-blooded love, the entire Twilight saga is coming to streaming!

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available July 1

Audible (2021)—Netflix Original

Dynasty Warriors (2021)—Netflix Original

Generation 56k (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Hampstead (2017)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021)—Netflix Original

Mother’s Day (2016)

Ophelia (2018)

Quarantine Tales (Season 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

Sword of Trust (2019)

The Beguiled (2017)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Young Royals (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Available July 2

Big Timber (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Fear Street: 1994 (2021)—Netflix Original

Haseen Dillruba (2021)—Netflix Original

Mortel (Season 2)—Netflix Original

The 8th Night (2021)—Netflix Original

Available July 4

We the People (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Available July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Available July 7

Dogs (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021—Netflix Original

The War Next-door (Season 1)—Netflix Original

This Little Love of Mine (2021)

Cat People (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Available July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime (Limited Series)—Netflix Original

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Available July 9

Atypical (Season 4)—Netflix Original

Biohackers (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)—Netflix Original

How I Became a Superhero (2020)—Netflix Original

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Last Summer / Summer ’69 (2021)—Netflix Original

Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach (2021)—Netflix Original

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1)—Netflix Original

The Water Man (2021)—Netflix Original

Virgin River (Season 3)—Netflix Original

Available July 13

Naomi Osaka (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Ridley Jones (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Available July 14

A Classic Horror Story (2021)—Netflix Original

Heist (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021)—Netflix Original

The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021)—Netflix Original

Available July 15

This Changes Everything (2018)

Never Have I Ever (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Available July 16

Deep (2021)—Netflix Original

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021)—Netflix Original

Johnny Test (Season 1)—Netflix Original

The Book of Henry (2017)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Available July 17

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021)—Netflix Original

Available July 21

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021)—Netflix Original

Available July 23

Blood Red Sky (2021)—Netflix Original

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1)—Netflix Original

Sky Rojo (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Available July 29

Resort to Love (2021)—Netflix Original

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (Limited Series)—Netflix Original

Available July 30

Outer Banks (Season 2)—Netflix Original

The Last Mercenary (2021)—Netflix Original

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving July 1

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Thousand Words ()2021

The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Behind the Newsroom (1 Season)

The Best Man (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Cappucino (2017)

Castle of Stars(2017)

Chicken Kokkachi (2017)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Club Friday The Series 8 (Seasons)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Daffedar (2017)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Dream Big: Engineering Our World (1 Season)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

The Feels (2018)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

For the Win (1 Season)

Flowering Heart (Season 1)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Gemini (2018)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gothika (2003)

Herrens Veje (2018)

Hormones (3 Seasons)

[email protected] (2018)

Immortals (Season 1)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

K-911 (1999)

K9 P.I. (2002)

Kaviyude Osyath (2017)

Killers (2010)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Leged of Michael Mishra (2016)

Leprechaun (1993)

Little Singham Bandarpurr Mein Hu Ha (2019)

Lovey Dovey (1 Season)

Ma Chu Ka (2017)

Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012)

Melodies of Life: Born This Way (1 Season)

Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)

Open Season (2006)

Our Shining Days (2017)

Paathi (2017)

Pareethi Pandaari (2017)

Paulettante Veedu (2016)

Redemption (2013)

Road to Yesterday (2015)

Room on the Broom (2012)

The Roomate (2011)

Roonpi Secret Love (3 Seasons)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)

Scarface (1983)

Secret (2007)

Shorts (2009)

Slobby’s World (1 Season)

Sotus the Series (1 Season)

Stone Age (2017)

Suicide (2016)

Tayo the Little Bus Movi: Mission Ace (Seasons 2-3)

Theeram (2017)

ThirTEEN Terrors (2014)

Tik Tok (2016)

Top Grier (2018)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)

We, the Marines (1 Season)

What a Winderful Family! (2017)

What Women Want (2000)

Winchester (2018)

You Carry Me (2015)

Leaving July 2

The Code: 2014 (1 Season)

The Code: 2011(1 Season)

Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)

Deep 92016)

Deep Water (2016)

Flowering Hearts (1 Season)

Stone Age: The Legendary Pet (1 Season)

Tayo the Luttle Bus (3 Seasons)

Titipo Titipo (2018)

The Twilight Zone (Seasons 1-3 & Season 5)

Twin Peaks (Seasons 1-2)

Zombie Dumb (2018)

Leaving July 5

100 Days of Solitude (2018)

Speech & Debate (2017)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Leaving July 7

Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018)

Leaving July 8

The Invitation (2015)

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (Season 1)

Leaving July 9

Krishna Balram (2019)

Leaving July 13

Hyroi’s Bed & Breakfast (2018)

The Signal (2014)

Leaving July 14

Blood & Treasures (2016)

Fatal Destiny (2016)

My True Friend (2012)

Leaving July 15

Froning: The Fittest Man in History (2016)

Holidays (2016)

Lusers (2015)

Mater (2017)

Hunting Season (2017)

Leaving July 16

Devil’s Gate (2017)

Princess and the Frog (2009)

Leaving July 17

Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017)

Leaving July 18

Hank: Five Years from the Brink (2013)

Leaving July 20

Intelligence (Season 1)

May You Prosper (2017)

Leaving July 21

Lovesick (Season 1)

Jun 22, 2021 17:03pm PDT

