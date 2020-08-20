Thousands Petition Netflix To Remove French Film Cuties For ‘Sexualizing’ Young Girls!

Over 60,000 people are repulsed at Netflix over an upcoming French film they claim sexualizes children.

Tens of thousands of critics took to change.org to sign a petition asking the streamer to remove Cuties — a film that centers around an 11-year-old girl who wants to join a competitive dance crew — from its catalogue because they say it exploits young girls.

The post on change.org reads:

“The movie ‘Cuties’ shows children dressed provocatively, dancing sexually and is rated only for adult viewers. It was created for the entertainment of adults who are pedophiles. Please sign the petition to protect our children from exploitation in movies.”

According to Jam Press, the film, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is rated NC-17 — which many found alarming, considering the trailer (below) mostly features a quartet of young girls dancing provocatively.

Others found Netflix’s description of the flick rather disturbing. Although the current summary reads, “Eleven-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew,” the original description was much more controversial.

It read:

“Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.”

Netflix told Metro the changes to the description were made to ensure accuracy, and went on to issue an apology for the backlash. But critics want the movie pulled from the streamer altogether.

More outrage was directed at Netflix’s marketing poster for the film, which shows the very young cast posing in revealing dance costumes:

It is so revealing that the first major @netflix original to centre young Black girls hinges on explicitly sexualising 11 year old children. Whether it’s acting or music, a sexualised image is too often the price of mainstream success for Black women & girls. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/18ItsgIZLb — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) August 20, 2020

Social media users cried:

“When you call a movie ‘Cuties’ and promote it like this: That’s sexualizing 11yr old kids. Shame on you, @Netflix.” “The thing about the Netflix campaign for Cuties is how disgustingly sexualized these girls are. Compare the poster and blurb from Netflix versus the ones on IMDb, s**t is as different as night and day. Someone should get fired.” “There are countless stories @netflix could have chosen to tell about young girls going on adventures, supporting one another, and being children. But with Cuties @netflix teaches girls to view themselves as sex objects. And that’s not remotely acceptable.” “I can’t get the image of the black girl on the right, posed on all fours, out of my head. She looks frightened & coerced. It’s so upsetting. This is soft-core, child porn. @neftlix this is truly disgraceful.” “Black girls suffering from Adultification bias is very f **king real. No child should ever be put into any disgusting situation like this.”

The film is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service on September 9… for now. What do U think about this, Perezcious readers?

