NFL Announcer Hints At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Romance After Touchdown!

Amid all the rumors of Taylor Swift hearing Travis Kelce‘s friendship bracelet-embossed cry, which has apparently resulted in the superstar “hanging out” with him in NYC, sport’s presenters are welcoming the connection with open arms! During Sunday’s big game, announcer Ian Eagle seemed to reference the pop star right after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught a pass in the end zone, scoring a touchdown:

“Kelce finds a blank space for the score.”

Not just the game of football, though — all signs are pointing to the NFL star scoring in real life, too! As we’ve been reporting, not long after his seemingly failed attempt at giving Tay Tay a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during an Eras Tour stop, the two have been rumored to be casually dating.

Interestingly enough, the 33-year-old athlete has been more dodgy than ever lately about his relationship status. In a late August episode of the New Heights podcast, not only did he slyly admit he was in town at the same time as the Anti Hero hitmaker, he also made a cheeky comment about her opinion on his new ‘stache! His brother, Jason Kelce, asked what Swift might think of his new facial hair look, to which Travis quickly said:

“Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode … But something tells me she is going to like it.”

