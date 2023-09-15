Travis Kelce’s Brother Says He’s ‘Having Fun’ Amid Taylor Swift Dating Rumors!

Travis Kelce‘s brother is feeding us some breadcrumbs about the athlete’s rumored fling with Taylor Swift!

In an appearance on Thursday Night Football with Tony Gonzalez, Jason Kelce was obviously asked about the headline-making claims the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has started dating the Lover artist after he adorably tried to ask her out at the Eras Tour over the summer. Obviously, we’re all DYING for some inside scoop on this possible cute new couple! And while Jason couldn’t reveal much, he didn’t mind teasing us with some answers!

Gonzalez began the line of questioning by asking:

“So you talk about family, I have a 15-year-old daughter, and she’s a big fan of a certain pop star, and you have a family member — a brother — and I’ve been hearing rumors, maybe some stuff. Can you comment?”

The Eagles star played coy at first, replying:

“I’ve seen these rumors, I cannot comment.”

WHAT?! Not even a lil bit??

Thankfully, the interviewers wore him down and he changed his mind! After analyst Richard Sherman joked about them turning into “TMZ” and Tony insisted he was only trying to get the intel for his daughter, Jason mused:

“Ever since [Travis’ former reality dating show] Catching Kelce everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun.”

Positive!

Jason then added:

“We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Best believe we’ll be watching!

This update comes days after The Messenger revealed “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out” and even met up in “New York City a few weeks ago.” In the August 31 episode of the New Heights podcast, the football player admitted he “disappeared” in the Big Apple during a week off recently. So, it sure seems like they really linked up!

But what do you think? Do Jason’s comments help you confirm the ‘ship? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Graham Norton Show/Tonight Show/YouTube]