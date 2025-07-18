Super Bowl Winner Bryan Braman Dead At 38 Of 'Rare, Aggressive' Cancer Diagnosed In February

Former NFL linebacker and Super Bowl winner Bryan Braman has passed away.

The ex-football star died on Thursday just months after being diagnosed with what his agent called a “rare, aggressive” form of cancer. He was just 38 years old.

Braman had played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans during his career. He even won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017 when they memorably beat the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. His seven-year playing career ended on a high note with that Super Bowl victory.

But in February, he was diagnosed with cancer. And the disease moved so aggressively that just five months later, he’s gone. Speaking to KPRC News, Bryan’s agent Sean Stellato confirmed the former football star’s untimely passing, and said:

“Bryan, people saw this enormous human being, but his heart was as big as his body. His spirit was so motivating. He was so real and genuine with everybody. That made him special. I feel like I lost my firstborn. This kid, he gave me his bed every time I came to Philadelphia. He would threaten me if I didn’t stay with him. That’s something I’ll always cherish. My heart hurts today.”

So sad.

Bryan had been undergoing a 12-week intensive treatment in a Seattle hospital until last month. But according to a GoFundMe page organized by a family friend named William Jones, the disease came to be too much. Jones explained how it turned for the worst in an update back on June 20:

“At first the mass did start to shrink, but then the cancer started fighting back. At this point Bryan has had to start having chemo treatments that are designed for the treatment program Bryan is in.”

And Jones continued from there:

“Bryan has had to undergo several surgical procedures. The main problem has been that Bryan has not been able to recover from the procedures because of his lowered immunity due to all of these treatments. By the time he was able to recover so he could continue with the chemo, the cancer has grown exponentially faster, and is now growing around his vital organs.”

In the end, with the GoFundMe noting that chemo options were “limited,” Braman succumbed to the disease.

Such a terrible situation. He was so young. And he was only diagnosed in FEBRUARY! Life really can change in an instant…

According to KPRC, Braman leaves behind two daughters, aged 11 and 8. We send our condolences to his family members, friends, former teammates, and loved ones — and especially to those two little girls.

R.I.P.

