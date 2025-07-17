Ghost Hunters Star Blasts Theories Connecting Haunted Annabelle Doll To Paranormal Investigator’s Death

The professionals are sounding off on Dan Rivera’s death.

You may have been chilled to the bone by hearing about how the paranormal investigator unexpectedly turned up dead in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania… while on tour with the real life haunted Annabelle doll. Yeesh.

In the wake of Dan’s death, the Pennsylvania State Police revealed “nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene,” but have yet to announce a cause of death. But the eerie finding was enough to spook horror fans, with many believing there is some sort of link between the infamously haunted doll and Dan’s sudden death. But Jason Hawes isn’t buying into it.

On Tuesday, the Ghost Hunters star took to Facebook to slam the online chatter about hauntings and curses:

“Recently the World lost a good man. Dan Rivera was an Army veteran, a father of four, a husband, and someone who truly cared about people. What’s even harder to see right now are the posts blaming his death on things like the Annabelle doll and attacking places like Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours and other locations for having events.”

He continued:

“That needs to stop. His family shouldn’t have to read that kind of nonsense while they’re grieving. Some people are using his passing to push an agenda for profit, and it’s just disgusting. Dan was a family man, a respected paranormal investigator, and he left this world way too soon.”

The TV star concluded:

“Let’s focus on remembering Dan for who he was, not turning his death into some made up bulls**t story to get clicks or attention. Honor the man. Forget the garbage.”

You can see his full post (below):

We get Jason’s point, but if he’s upset with people believing in ghosts and hauntings and all that scary stuff… shouldn’t he be looking in the mirror? We mean, this is what his entire show is based on, reinforcing beliefs in the paranormal. They constantly ask whether people who died years and decades ago are part of some curse, some haunting. Now when it’s a friend of his, it’s in bad taste? We haven’t heard him defend the families of the people they talk about on Ghost Hunters. All we’re saying is, if fans of this type of content jump straight to a paranormal conclusion, he’s as much to blame as anyone. Don’t you think?

[Images via Dan Rivera/Instagram & Warner Bros. Pictures & Travel Channel/YouTube]