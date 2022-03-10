Nick Cannon's Talk Show Canceled After Showing 'No Signs Of Growth' Following Ratings Crater

Honestly, it felt to us like a lot of people were talking about this show… but maybe they just weren’t tuning in to actually watch it?!

According to multiple media reports, Nick Cannon‘s daytime TV talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, is being canceled after just six months on air.

Per Page Six, sources reported that ratings for Cannon’s eponymous daytime talker “show no signs of growth” over the last six months’ time, with some pretty low numbers being put up in terms of total viewers. The outlet alleges that Cannon’s show was picking up “just 400,000 viewers” during its run, making it “the lowest-rated talk show at the time” over the last half-year. That’s not good!

Compare that to, say, Wendy Williams‘ show, which had apparently been averaging more than 600,000 even in her absence, per Celebrity 411, and that’s a major drop-off.

Bringing up Williams is particularly interesting in this case, because per Page Six, there had been previous talk of Nick replacing Williams at one point months ago when producers still weren’t sure if she’d have to come off the air for good. He impressed execs at Debmar-Mercury, the company behind both shows, when he temporarily filled in for Wendy last year, and he was at least in the conversation as a potential replacement long-term for the 57-year-old New Jersey native.

That obviously didn’t happen, as Sherri Shepherd is now set to take the reins from Wendy with a new season of her permanent replacement vehicle forthcoming. As for Nick, now it appears his daytime TV run is completely coming to an end. The outlet reports that staffers at Cannon’s nationally-syndicated show “have yet to be informed” of the change, although apparently “many of them were already looking for new jobs” because the show’s future “seemed bleak.”

Well, if they didn’t know it before… they definitely know it now. Sad to see it all end so abruptly, but so it goes in the hyper-competitive TV business. And now, execs are looking to try to fill Cannon’s spot for next season — possibly with Jennifer Hudson‘s new talk show.

Alas!

Of course, Nick has a lot going on for himself, both personally and professionally. So something tells us he’ll bounce back from this one just fine! He has several other major public-facing projects and lots of prior career success to fall back on.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

Are you surprised to hear this news, or not?!

