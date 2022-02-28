Nick Cannon's RIDICULOUS Child Support Bill Will Drop Your Jaw!

Anyone with eight babies better be prepared to shell out a lotta cash over the years, but Nick Cannon is in an especially unique situation and it’s costing him big time!

While The Masked Singer host waits for his eighth child to be born, The Sun decided to check in with family law attorney and legal expert Goldie Schon about her professional guess on how much the celeb pays in child support each year given his many baby mommas. And the amount will surely make your wallet hurt!!

According to the insider, the rapper is in a peculiar situation when it comes to child support considering his high earnings and many baby mommas, she told the outlet:

“When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who’s an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines.”

Goldie went on to explain that California uses a program called DissoMaster to calculate child support. And it’s not just based on someone’s income but also on the lifestyle that the family keeps up. An A-lister like Nick is likely to pay more because he lives so lavishly. She added:

“What would be the reasonable needs for a child of this couple? Not just generally, not just the standard or the reasonable norm in Los Angeles County or otherwise.”

When lawyers determine how much one parent owes the other, they never base the amount on net worth, but rather how much someone is making in a year, she explained:

“Net worth does not get taken into account, but his yearly income does. If he is taking home somewhere between $3 and $5 million a year, you have to look at what would it take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents.”

Given Nick’s likely income, Schon guessed that “about 13 percent of his gross income could be expected to go towards [child support] and the first mom that he is paying.” Speaking off, Goldie insisted that Cannon is probably not paying Mariah Carey for their 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. In fact, she might owe him some child support since she’s the breadwinner of the pair! But Nick’s definitely on the line when it comes to the rest of his baby mommas.

The attorney estimated that the Wild ‘N Out host pays “around $40,000 plus any other expenses added on” to Brittany Bell, with whom he shares Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 1. So all together, he’s probably paying close to $50,000 once all expenses are piled up. Interestingly, just because they share two kids, it doesn’t mean that Bell gets a ton more money. Goldie continued:

“When a mother has two children, it’s not a double calculation for the two children, it’s more like one-and-a-half. The first child with mother number one will typically get the most money, with priority then given to child number two and then three with another mother.”

We guess that makes sense! The court wants to make sure that all the children are supported. Because of this situation, the expert believes that Abby De La Rosa, mom to 8-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, is getting about the same as Bell in child support. So, that means that Nick is paying around $100,000 a month between the four children — that’s $1.2 million to Brittany and Abby every year!! Wow!

That’s not even taking into account what he paid Alyssa Scott. They shared 5-month-old Zen, who sadly passed away from brain cancer last year. We bet the 41-year-old had already begun to pay some child support as well as cover medical bills, so the amount is probably higher.

Goldie thinks the comedian could be dishing out a lot more money than estimated considering his desire to keep everyone “happy” and to avoid lawsuits. She mused:

“I don’t believe that you’re going to see a filing for any of these women for child support because he probably plays nice and throws money at all of them so that there is no filing.”

She also suggested:

“When they ask for money, he probably happily obliges and he probably throws more than he should because he can afford to, and he wants everyone to be happy.”

That seems to be his MO based on what we’ve seen! Nick is eagerly awaiting the arrival of his next child with model Bre Tiesi. This will be his fifth baby momma and probably another $50,000 a year out of his paycheck!

