Nick Cannon Appears To Show Off Massive Bulge On TV & Fans Have Lost Their Damn Minds!

Forget Nick Cannon — just call him D**k Cannon!

The on-air host and media personality left fans stunned late last week after filming a What’s Poppin’? segment for his eponymous TV talk show. It wasn’t about the content of the segment, either — he was dishing on the Golden Girls convention, FYI — but instead, it was about the, uhhhh, content of his pants!

Yes, really!

Ch-ch-check out the aforementioned TV segment from late last week (below), and see if you can spot anything noteworthy about the 41-year-old star’s jaw-dropping look in his dark, fitted slacks while on camera:

Whoa!!!

If you were anything like us, you weren’t listening to a freakin’ word about the Golden Girls. (Sorry, Betty White, we still love you tho!!!) Instead, we were fixated upon THAT BULGE! We weren’t the only ones who realized what was going on down under, either! Fans immediately picked up on Nick’s imprint, going to Twitter to make their feelings known and get all hot and bothered in the process!

As you can see (below), viewers couldn’t hold back from commenting on the TV host’s “andouille sausage,” tweeting:

“So are we not gon talk about Nick Cannon and that andouille sausage he got stuffed in those pants” “Listen. This foolery is exactly how I ended up married. AND divorced. Andouille sausage ain’t for the faint of heart” “so nick cannon actually has a CANNON” “I heard him say ‘there some big things happening’ I was like…” “that explains 7 children from 4 different women” “Now we know why he’s got so many baby mommas” “Now this explains how he got to married [sic] Mariah [Carey]” “Wow… huge print nick” “Everyone in the front row is about to have twins.” “Nick with the imprint? WOW” “Nick Cannon was his porn name before he made it.” “Nick cannon got to chill man… whoever crushed up viagra in this man coffee this morning gettin [sic] fired and going to hell lol” “His [name] aint Nick Cannon, his name is D**k Cannon.” “Apparently the reason Nick Cannon has so many kids is, he can impregnate you long distance.”

OK that last one is absolutely HIGHLARIOUS!!! And honestly probably not wrong at all! Suddenly it’s so very clear why Nick is so popular with the ladies! LOLz!

What do y’all think about Nick’s BIG reveal, Perezcious readers?? Are you as impressed about this as we are?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

