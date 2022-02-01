Nick Cannon Stayed Celibate How Long? Timeline EXPLAINED Following News Of 8th Pregnancy!

Last year, after Nick Cannon welcomed four kiddos in just 12 months, he proclaimed that he was going celibate at least until 2022… and, yet, on Monday, he confirmed that he is welcoming a baby boy with Bre Tiesi.

So… what the f**k happened then?

Well, The Masked Singer host opened up about his celibacy journey after confirming the upcoming arrival of his eighth child during an interview on his talk show with Angela Yee. Speaking to the Breakfast Club co-host — who hosts her own sex and dating podcast called Lip Service — he explained that the very reason he decided to abstain from sex was BECAUSE of this latest bundle of joy!

Referencing his therapist, whom he credited with the idea last September, he clarified:

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said that I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news, about Bre being pregnant.”

The pregnancy news shook him to his core, so he knew something needed to change in his life, even if just for a moment. Cannon mused:

“And it was like, ‘Yo, I don’t know what to do?’ I felt like I was trying to get a grasp, like I have a new show coming out, and then that was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then.”

Just to make matters 100% clear, the actor insisted:

“For anyone who was thinking, ‘Oh, he wasn’t celibate.’ I was [celibate] because I was dealing with [this].”

Yee was totally on board with that explanation considering that Nick first started the “challenge” in October and Bre is currently “close to 20 weeks” pregnant, according to the All That alum. Proud that he didn’t break his promise, Cannon went on to share why he felt compelled to listen to his therapist’s advice in the first place, adding:

“I felt like my life was out of control. And honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this.”

That said, he’s “not celibate no more!”

“I made it to almost the New Year. So no.”

LOLz! But just because he almost completed his celibacy challenge successfully, it doesn’t mean that having so many children with multiple women hasn’t taken a toll on him. The 41-year-old called his family situation “a challenge” — but noted that he’s not necessarily done adding little ones to his family tree.

“I just want to have as many children as I can have and healthily provide for and be a good father too.”

The comedian continued:

“I want to be the best father that I could possibly be, but I’m not counting out ever having more children.”

The Wild ‘N Out host first welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with then-wife Mariah Carey. In 2017 and 2020, respectively, he added son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell. In June, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twins Zion and Zillion, 7 months. Later that month, Alyssa Scott had Zen, but the infant sadly died from a brain tumor in December. He is now expecting another boy with Bre.

When asked if the mothers get along, Nick answered coyly:

“They all get along with me.”

The performer got a little more candid about their relationships, sharing:

“They’re all amazing women and they all have their own journeys and I don’t think that [just] because they all have children with me they should be forced to get along. My children all get along and they have all allowed my children to know and grow and see each other, and that’s all I ask.”

Wow! Ch-ch-check out the full conversation (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

