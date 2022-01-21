Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Secretly Had A Baby!

Whoa, WHAT?!

Something tells us this will put a stop to those pesky breakup rumors! Far from splitting, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have actually quietly been taking the next step in their relationship: having a baby!

On Friday the couple announced they had secretly welcomed a baby via surrogate! See the “overjoyed” announcement (below)!

Wow! We suddenly want to know SO MUCH MORE! And as soon as we do, we’ll let you know!

In the meantime, let’s take a look back — was there ANY inkling this was coming?? Well, the spirit was always there!

Related: Priyanka Reveals How She & Nick Dealt With ‘Hard’ Year Of Long Distance Marriage!

Back in January 2021, Pri was asked about having kids — as all newlyweds are, interminably until they finally have them — and made it clear she absolutely was into the idea. She told The Sunday Times:

“I do want children, as many as I can have. [Enough for] a cricket team? I’m not so sure.”

A month later, Nick was faced with a question about what he was hoping for when it came to kids. He sounded very open even then, telling Extra:

“We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. Just knocking wood that it happens.”

Sounds like the couple was already trying! And now they’ve been blessed with their own bundle of joy! We just can’t wait to hear more!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]