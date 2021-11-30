Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She & Nick Jonas Dealt With ‘Hard’ Year Of Long Distance Marriage!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra know it takes work to stay in a committed relationship!

The Quantico lead opened up about how she and her pop star hubby stayed connected during the last year, which saw them jet-setting around the world at the whim of their hectic schedules, often without the other by their side.

In a new episode of InStyle’s podcast Ladies First With Laura Brown released on Tuesday, Priyanka discussed how the couple made long-distance work while she was filming the upcoming series Citadel in London and Nick was on tour in the US. Getting candid about how difficult the separation was, especially after COVID-19 lockdowns, the model shared:

“We talk all the time. We know each other’s hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do.”

Aw! They must have such a strong foundation in their relationship to be able to make that work for so long.

While the duo is always a team when it comes to personal matters, they know not to get in the way of the other’s professional decisions, which helps avoid any unwanted drama. The 39-year-old added:

“We’ve had individual careers and we’re both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives because we’re always partners and assets. We’ll have an opinion on each other’s things, we’ll be each other champions — but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we’ve built our careers by ourselves for such a long time.”

Probably a very healthy way to deal with it! The 29-year-old has been paving a way for himself in the music and film industry since he grew to fame as part of the Jonas Brothers in 2005. His wife has had her own success starring in 60 films throughout her career. She was also named one of TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2016 — a person like that doesn’t need to be told what to do! LOLz!!

As mentioned, nothing is more important to the A-listers than prioritizing the needs and emotional well-being of the other. Chopra continued:

“It’s very important to keep a check on the other person’s heart. And how they’re feeling, and prioritizing that.”

She also noted:

“You just have to prioritize each other and then everything feels right.”

Great advice!

The Camp Rock alum sounds particularly good at looking out for his better half — even if it means setting his own goals or commitments aside to be by her side when she’s having a tough time! The Baywatch star gushed:

“I have to say, my husband’s amazing at doing that. Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything—come in for even, like a day — just to have dinner with me and fly back.”

How sweet! This harkens back to the one rule the couple has followed since they began dating in 2018, which the entrepreneur told Tatler last year:

“We don’t go more than two [or] three weeks without seeing each other. That’s a rule. It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritize it.”

It’s clearly working! The couple most recently got together to celebrate Thanksgiving and walked the red carpet at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday night, debunking fan speculation that they were headed toward a breakup. As always, they looked stunning AF! Check them out (below)!

