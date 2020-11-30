Nicki Minaj Posts Adorable Message To Fans -- From Her Infant Son!

Two months old is a little young to be hopping on your first track, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from Nicki Minaj’s progeny!

The rapper shared a sweet voice memo on Twitter over the weekend that excitingly featured her and Kenneth Petty’s infant son. In the recording, Nicki encourages the baby to “say hi to the Barbz,” aka, her famously devoted fanbase.

The Pink Friday artist can be heard saying:

“Say hi! Whatcha doin’? Say somethin’!”

The baby’s adorable grunted response caused his momma to laugh. She praised:

“Aww, you said hi to the Barbz. Good boy. Good boy!”

Hear the cute clip for yourself (below):

Of course, the Barbz being the Barbz, they gave the audio a bit of a remix, putting the baby’s infant coos over beats. The 37-year-old seemed to get a kick out of her creative fans, reposting the remixes with comments such as:

“Yo what in the ffffffff is wrong wit yall I’m screaming”

No yall r freaking brazyyyyyyyyy wtffffffff ???????????????? https://t.co/nJUxnVapnf — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 28, 2020

Nicki has kept her first child’s early days (and even his name) relatively private, but earlier this month promised an introduction to her fans. She tweeted:

“Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall? He’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mom.”

Well, we can’t wait to meet him either — but this clip is a pretty cute early intro!

[Image via WENN/Instar]