Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Gigi Kissing Newborn Baby Girl! Awww!

Yolanda Hadid is such a proud grandmother this Thanksgiving! We love it!

Grandma is clearly having a Thanksgiving to remember here!

That’d be Yolanda Hadid in this case, as she’s celebrating her family in style this week! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are around to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, and on Friday, the 56-year-old reality TV alum made sure to share the most ADORABLE picture of her daughter and granddaughter together! Aww!

As you can see (below), Yolanda wasn’t shy about documenting her family’s first big holiday with their newest addition — a baby girl whom Gigi welcomed to the world with BF Zayn back in September.

The proud grandma couldn’t resist posting “you are my sunshine” on this brand new snap, sharing it on her Instagram Stories and delighting the world with how cute it is (below):

Yolanda Hadid shared this adorable pic of her daughter Gigi, and her granddaughter! Awww!
This is too cute for words! / (c) Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Awwww! We love it!!!

Yolanda proved it’s being kept all in the family, too, by also showing a shot of her standing with Zayn’s momma Tricia, as well:

Yolanda Hadid and Tricia Malik seen enjoying their Thanksgiving time together as proud grandmas!
Yolanda Hadid and Tricia Malik seen enjoying their Thanksgiving time together as proud grandmas! / Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

So sweet! Truly, a wonderful (first!) Thanksgiving had by all in this case, it would seem!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take about everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Instagram]

Nov 28, 2020 16:14pm PDT

