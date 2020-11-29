Yolanda Hadid Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Gigi Kissing Newborn Baby Girl! Awww!

Grandma is clearly having a Thanksgiving to remember here!

That’d be Yolanda Hadid in this case, as she’s celebrating her family in style this week! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are around to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, and on Friday, the 56-year-old reality TV alum made sure to share the most ADORABLE picture of her daughter and granddaughter together! Aww!

As you can see (below), Yolanda wasn’t shy about documenting her family’s first big holiday with their newest addition — a baby girl whom Gigi welcomed to the world with BF Zayn back in September.

The proud grandma couldn’t resist posting “you are my sunshine” on this brand new snap, sharing it on her Instagram Stories and delighting the world with how cute it is (below):

Awwww! We love it!!!

Yolanda proved it’s being kept all in the family, too, by also showing a shot of her standing with Zayn’s momma Tricia, as well:

So sweet! Truly, a wonderful (first!) Thanksgiving had by all in this case, it would seem!

So sweet! Truly, a wonderful (first!) Thanksgiving had by all in this case, it would seem!

