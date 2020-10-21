Nicki Minaj Shares First Glimpse At Her Newborn Son! Too Cute!

Oh, baby!!

Nicki Minaj has given us the first look at her son after giving birth on September 30 in Los Angeles… But still left much of his appearance up to our imagination!

In true celeb fashion, she opted not to upload a look at the baby’s face, and instead posted a snap to her Instagram of Kenneth Petty holding the little one’s foot in honor of the couple’s anniversary. Take a look for yourself (below):

S’cute!!

Hilariously enough, the Barbie Tingz artist has shown off more gifts than actual shots of the baby boy to date! Let’s hope additional snaps and a *name reveal* comes sooner rather than later!

As you’ll recall, Miz Minaj announced her pregnancy with a sweet photo series back in June, months after she first sparked speculation by sharing a video of her husband rubbing her tummy. The rumors swirled for weeks, until she FINALLY posted some preg poses — complete with the caption:

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

We hope Nicki is soaking up all the newborn goodness!

[Image via Nicki Minaj/Instagram.]