Nicki Minaj Fires Back HARD At Husband's Accuser -- Says She's Lying For A Payday!

Nicki Minaj really thinks the woman her husband was convicted of assaulting in 1995 is just looking to make a quick buck?!

According to TMZ, the rapper’s attorneys filed legal docs in response to Jennifer Hough’s lawsuit from August, in which she accused the superstar and her husband, Kenneth Petty, of harassment.

As we reported, Hough alleged that Nicki, Kenneth, and a slew of lawyers were on her back, trying to get her to recant her attempted rape accusation — you know, the one she made in the ‘90s and for which Kenneth was convicted. Now, Nicki’s legal team is calling Hough a liar, claiming there are holes in her story that discredit her.

In the new docs, the Anaconda hitmaker’s team went as far as to ask the court to sanction Kenneth’s accuser for what they say are blatant falsehoods, which they think she made in an attempt to get money from the 39-year-old performer. But what exactly are they claiming Jennifer lied about? Well, a couple of things…

First off, Nicki’s team alleges Hough fibbed when she claimed she had to change her phone number due to the alleged harassment she was getting from the rapper. According to Team Nicki, Hough actually texted the Grammy nominee after claiming she needed to change her digits and move back in June 2020 to block the rapper and her people from contacting her.

Nicki says the text from Jennifer read:

“US Marshalls are asking questions!!!”

From that, lawyers concluded Hough wasn’t actually trying to hide her number from Nicki at all, like she alleged, suggesting that she wasn’t really scared.

They also took issue with Hough’s claim that Nicki’s team had reached out to her brother with a $500k offer if she recanted in a written statement. The claim was made in an interview earlier this year; Hough said her brother told her somebody had reached out with an offer if she talked to a lawyer repping Petty. However, according to Team Nicki, this claim differs from what Hough alleged in the lawsuit — in which she claimed that Nicki herself was behind the offer.

Nicki’s lawyer said the allegation in the lawsuit that Nicki was the one making the offer was simply speculation that gave Hough a reason to come for Nicki legally. The superstar’s legal team insists this woman was looking to score a quick buck from Minaj, and is now twisting the tale to do so.

Frankly, if she is merely looking to score a quick buck, then she did some of the best acting we’ve ever seen during her interview on The Real earlier this year (below), where she legitimately shed tears while recounting all the drama.

We guess we’ll see what the court decides. In the meantime… who do U think is telling the real story here?

