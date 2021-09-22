Nicki Minaj's Husband's Rape Victim Speaks Out In First TV Interview

The rape victim of Nicki Minaj’s husband is no longer staying silent.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Hough, whom Kenneth Petty was convicted of assaulting in 1995, gave her first televised interview on The Real, where she and her lawyer opened up about her defamation and witness intimidation lawsuit against Petty and the Super Bass rapper.

As we reported, Hough accused the pair of harassing and attempting to bribe her into renouncing the rape accusation. She alleged that Nicki originally offered to fly her and her family out to El Lay in exchange for the renouncement; when she declined the proposition, Hough claimed that both she and her loved ones allegedly “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.”

During her new interview, she got emotional as the hosts asked whether she’d ever felt Petty faced real justice. The rape survivor said it hadn’t even occurred to her to think about that, because she’d been too busy blaming herself for what had happened when she was just 16 years old. She said:

“[I’ve spent my life] hiding within myself—living and surviving through insecurities, using them to protect myself. Thinking that if I don’t look a certain way, I won’t attract a certain type of attention. I’ve been like that my whole life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, claimed his client had been threatened by one of the couple’s associates, a man named Barry. In a video reviewed by The Daily Beast, Barry alleged that Hough tried to “extort” him and promised his Instagram followers “John Wayne TV.”

Barry allegedly included an image that shows two guns, circled, with the disturbing caption:

“Be safe out here lol.”

Blackburn noted that the post “came literally six days after Kenneth Petty accepted a plea deal here in California for failing to register as a sex offender.”

Toward the end of the interview, Hough said she just wants Minaj and Petty to leave her and her family alone, sharing:

“What they did to me and my family wasn’t OK. It wasn’t right and it doesn’t matter how much money you have. It doesn’t matter what your status is. You can’t intimidate people to make things better for you.”

Petty initially denied the rape charges, but eventually pleaded guilty to attempted rape after he was charged with first degree rape for allegedly sexually assaulting Hough at knife-point at his residence. Hough has repeatedly clarified that she and Petty were never in a relationship.

Watch both parts of Jennifer’s interview (below) for more.

