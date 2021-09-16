Nicki Minaj Claims She Was Invited To The White House, But Officials Say That’s UNTRUE!

Somehow, the Nicki Minaj anti-vax swollen testicles controversy is STILL dragging on.

As we previously reported, Nicki made major headlines after expressing COVID vaccine skepticism and sharing a very dubious tale of a Trinidadian cousin’s friend’s impotency. Many were baffled by her claims, while others were outraged by her spread of misinformation. It all led to the rapper lighting up social media and sparking several Twitter beefs with reporter Joy Ann Reid, British firebrand Piers Morgan, and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

Related: Fans Go Crazy As Nicki & Rihanna Hang Out Together In New Pics

Last but certainly not least, she’s now also feuding with the White House. The bad blood began when the 38-year-old claimed:

“The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3”

She added:

“I’m doing it, babe. If you guys have questions you’d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You’ll see it in real time with full transparency. “

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

I’m doing it, babe. If you guys have questions you’d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You’ll see it in real time with full transparency. ???? https://t.co/ABrAjdI1qE — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

However, the President’s residence was quick to deny inviting the Starships artist to Washington D.C. Instead, a White House official said in a statement:

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

As you could imagine, Nicki was NOT pleased with being called a liar. In an Instagram Live, she pleaded with her followers:

“Do y’all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the f**king White House? Like what? Do you guys see what is happening right now?”

The Other Woman star described the phone call in which she was told:

“We’d like to offer Nicki an invitation to come to the White House to speak with… Dr. Fauci, and with the Surgeon General.”

She shared:

“And do you know what I said? I said, Well, I would rather not have to travel, can we do something like a live? And they said that they’re open to me choosing a platform to do a live, but they have never taken that off the table, for me to come to the White House.”

She alleged that they asked if she would rather have a private or public conversation. She insisted on a “public live” because she would feel “disingenuous” if she spoke privately and then tried to sell her fans on the vaccine — to which “everyone agreed.” Then, she said:

“So about three hours ago, they got back on the phone with my management and my publicist, and said, you know, they weren’t too happy about me letting people know that I was going there, etcetera.”

The momma of one went on to furiously blame the Democratic Party for trying to “assassinate” her character, and essentially try to silence anyone who was “questioning” about the vaccine. (Innerestingly, even in telling her side of the story she seems to admit to some sort of lie — after all, she tweeted that she would actually be going to the White House, and then claimed she was the one who didn’t want to travel.)

By the way, the Grammy winner had also claimed that she was in “Twitter jail” over a poll she intended to post (with the response options “Asking questions is OK/I like being fking dumb.”). However, Twitter denied that claim as well, releasing a statement that read:

“Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced.”

Related: Alanis Morissette Bashes Her Own HBO Documentary Amid Statutory Rape Claims

While the performer is worried about a Democratic conspiracy against her and being stuck in “Twitter jail,” her husband Kenneth Petty is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for failure to register as a sex offender in California. The couple are both being sued by Petty’s sexual assault victim for alleged harassment. Nicki’s got a lot going on in her life right now, to say the least.

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Did Miz Minaj lie, or did the White House? Is this all a distraction from the more serious issues she has on her plate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]