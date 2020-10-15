Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Baby’s Sex In Beautiful Thank You Note To Beyoncé!

Nicki Minaj just revealed the sex of her newborn baby, and we have none other than Beyoncé to thank for it!

The Barbie Dreams rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to express her gratitude to her celebrity friends for sending presents and well-wishes following the birth of her first child with controversial husband Kenneth Petty — and she decided to give a gift to fans in the caption by revealing that she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy!

Photo: Jenna Dewan Poses For RIDICULOUSLY Sexy Post-Baby Body Lingerie Pic!

Thanking the likes of Queen Bey, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, Winnie Harlow, and singer Karol G, the Grammy nominee wrote:

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. “

Awwww, yay!

The post included a series of snaps of the cards themselves. Bey called Nicki by her birth name Onika in a hand-written note that read (please read this using your best inner ‘Yoncé narration):

“Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B.”

Chills!

Video: Former LAX Employee Rates Celebs She’s Interacted With — & BASHES Nicki!

Kim and Kanye, for their part, sent Nicki a short but sweet message, writing:

“Congrats! We love you! Kim + Kanye”

The Canadian model, meanwhile, wrote:

“Baby Barb on Board! Congratulations, sis, happy for the healthy delivery of your first bundle of joy! Sending you blessings and prayers on this new journey. Love, Winnie Harlow”

Wow, so much love!

Swipe through Nicki’s post (below) to read more of the heartwarming messages.

As we reported, the Anaconda rapper gave birth on Wednesday, September 30 in Los Angeles. Her 42-year-old sex offender husband was likely by her side, as Petty submitted legal docs earlier this year begging the judge in his pending criminal case to modify the terms of his pretrial release conditions so he can be with his wife should she go into labor at any given time.

No other details, like the baby’s sex or name, were revealed at the time the news broke, and it looks like Nicki’s still holding out on the newborn’s moniker. Hopefully if she gets more gifts, she’ll reveal it in a second “thank you” post. LOLz!

Congrats to the new momma!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]