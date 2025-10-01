'Cocaine Clause'?! Nicole Kidman May Have To Pay Keith Urban MILLIONS In Divorce Thanks To Wild Prenup Addition!

Is Keith Urban getting MILLIONS of dollars to divorce Nicole Kidman??

The Aussies shocked the world on Monday when news broke they’re heading for splitsville after 19 years together. We hear they’ve already hashed out many of their divorce details, including a parenting agreement over their two minor children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. But one bit of bombshell news that’s now surfaced pertains to Keith’s history of drug abuse — and Nicole’s alleged cash incentive to help him stay clean.

Related: Nicole Kidman ‘Shocked’ At Rumors Keith Urban Found Someone Else!

On Tuesday, RadarOnline reported that the couple’s prenup had some very inneresting clauses. The wildest? Nicole knew full well about her man’s history of substance abuse and did what she could to help. She instituted a $600k-per-year “cocaine clause” in their prenup! For EACH year he stayed clean, he’d get that much more from her. Whoa!!!

For those who don’t feel like doing the math, the couple were married 19 years, and $600k x 19 = $11,400,000! ELEVEN MIL?!? That’s a lot of money, even for a country star! His estimated net worth is $75 million, which is dwarfed by her $250 mil.

But he wouldn’t get ALL of that, surely? At most he’d get $10.8 mil, right??

See, Keith had a relapse in 2006, right after they got married! He’s actually been pretty honest about it. When he presented Nicole with the AFI Life Achievement Award in July 2024, he notably thanked her for standing by him:

“We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens… Four months into a marriage, and I’m in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us. Nic pushed through every negative voice – I’m sure even some of her own – and she chose love.”

And now that he’s chosen the opposite of love? Will he get the money? It depends. It’s possible he gets the money for the 18 years he DID stay clean… It’s also possible he gets NOTHING because the meter didn’t start again after the relapse. We mean, he couldn’t stay clean for a whole year, maybe that was the end of it? Meaning he was never going to see any money from that clause after the relapse.

Lois Liberman, divorce attorney and partner in Blank Rome’s Matrimonial and Family Law Group, explained to Radar how Nicole could have re-instituted the incentive with a “post-nuptial agreement” that addressed Keith’s “initial sobriety slip” in 2006. Liberman noted this might provide an answer for “whether he would still be entitled to such monies if he was clean and sober throughout the rest of the marriage.”

The other possibility, of course, is there could have been drug issues we don’t yet know about. We mean, we’ve heard Nicole “feels betrayed” — she could feel that for more than one reason!

We have to be honest here, we don’t even know if this thing is real! We’ve covered a lot of divorces and we’ve heard of all sorts of clauses in celebrity prenups — but a “cocaine clause” is definitely new to us. If it did work? And Keith kept his nose clean, so to speak, for those 18 years? We do have to wonder how Nicole will feel about paying him such a huge chunk of change just to walk away from her now.

What are YOUR reactions to this, Perezcious readers? Do you believe any of it?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN]