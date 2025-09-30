Got A Tip?

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Already Hashed Out Divorce Details -- Including THIS Parenting Requirement!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have already hammered out details of their divorce.

As we’ve been covering, news broke that the couple called it quits on Monday after living separately for most of the summer. Per reports, Keith was the one to pull the plug on the 19-year marriage despite the actress fighting to try to fix the relationship — and he’s reportedly already with another woman. By Tuesday, Nicole realized there was no hope, we guess. She filed for divorce, per TMZ, bringing an official, legal end to this romance.

And now, it turns out they’ve figured it all out already! According to the outlet on Tuesday, the “Marital Dissolution Agreement” was signed by two notaries — one for the country musician dated August 29, 2025, and another for The Perfect Couple star dated September 6, 2025. So, they’ve been sitting on this for a couple weeks.

In the divorce agreement, Nicole cited the classic “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The exes share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, and Nicole asked to be the “primary residential parent of the minor children.” It doesn’t seem like the crooner is putting up a fight on that since their parenting plan details the kids will spend 306 days with their mother and just 59 with their dad. Whoa. Big difference!

The parents agreed that all major decisions related to their kids — including anything to do with education or health — will be made jointly. They also both waived spousal and child support, but there is a clause that The Fighter vocalist has prepaid “child support obligations.” Hmm. Suggesting there’s a prenup in place, the docs also state that they will retain their own assets.

The legal paperwork also includes a Parenting Seminar Order, which they both agreed to. This is often a court requirement for separations with minors involved, by the way, so it doesn’t necessarily indicate there’s been any co-parenting issues.

What’s inneresting here is that despite having determined these details weeks ago, TMZ sources still insisted Nicole made a last-minute decision to file today.

It’s still shocking to see it come to this after nearly 20 years. But hey, we suppose it’s a good sign they already have the details sorted? Maybe that means this was somewhat of an amicable parting? Time will tell…

[Image via MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN]

Sep 30, 2025 14:00pm PDT

