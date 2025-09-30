Got A Tip?

Keith Urban Gushed Over Nicole Kidman In Emotional Speech Last Year -- Admitting He Nearly ‘Blew’ Up Marriage!

Keith Urban Gushed Over Nicole Kidman In Emotional Speech Last Year Revealing He Nearly ‘Blew’ Up Marriage

How did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman get here?

As the world continues to come to grips with the news that the Aussie sweethearts are divorcing after 19 years of marriage, we’re winding things back to simpler times… But we didn’t really have to do much rewinding at all.

Just last year, the Blue Ain’t Your Color singer positively gushed over his wife during an emotionally candid speech. While taking the stage to present Nicole with the 49th American Film Awards Life Achievement Award in July 2024, he spotlighted her strength of character while detailing his past issues with substance abuse:

“My addictions … that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens. Four months into a marriage, I’m in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us.”

But Nicole wasn’t ready to give up. He continued:

“And if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl. Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own, and she chose love.”

The Oscar-winning actress began tearing up at that point as Keith continued:

“And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

He noted that their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, are “very lucky to be learning” from a woman like her:

“I’ve actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She knows the importance of expressing feelings.”

It’s clear how much love and admiration Keith had for Nicole… And yet here they are getting divorced. And only a year after that speech, he’s reportedly with another woman?!? One who didn’t stick with him through the hard times?? Damn, that’s upsetting.

Especially since reports suggest Nicole wanted to fight to stay together, just like she did nearly 20 years ago. You can watch Keith’s full speech (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via American Film Institute/YouTube]

Sep 30, 2025 15:00pm PDT

