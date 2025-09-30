'Another Woman'?! Nicole Kidman 'Shocked' At Rumors Keith Urban Found Someone Else!

This Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban news… We’re still on the floor over here!

But as we’ve been trying to wrap our heads around what could possibly have caused the end of a marriage after nearly 20 years… We’ve unfortunately thought of some similar situations with other stars. We mean, a country star in his 50s, moving into a new place by himself, leaving his wife with the kids… It had midlife crisis written all over it.

Unfortunately clichés become clichés for a reason. And according to the latest sources, everyone was right to fear Keith had met someone else. Multiple insiders “connected to Nicole” told TMZ on Tuesday morning that “all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman.” Oh no…

One source said poor Nicole is all too aware of the real reason she and Keith suddenly grew apart:

“Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.”

Damn. We did hear she was “blindsided” by the breakup. And who can blame her? Hell, it really makes you question the singer’s loyalty over the previous 19 years, doesn’t it?

Then again, it kind of feels like if he had strayed before, we’d have learned about it pretty quick! Because that’s what’s happening now! Another Nicole source said word of Keith with another woman is already “all over Nashville.”

Oof.

An important clarification: no one knows if Keith stepped out, and if he even left Nicole for this other woman. They have been living separately since June, from what we’ve heard. So it’s possible he decided he wanted to be a single, rich, famous, handsome guy living on his own in Nashville… and then happened to meet a new woman within just a couple months. It’s totally plausible.

Our question for the Perezcious readers out there… Is it really that much better? If he left to go be a single guy, didn’t he kind of leave her for another woman anyway? Or the dream of another woman? Ultimately we’re in the same place. Just musing, we guess. Anyway, let us know what YOU think!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]