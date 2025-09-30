Did Keith Urban CHEAT?! Nicole Kidman's Friends Are All Using The Same Word...

What happened between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban??

We’re still trying to get to the bottom of this shocking split. We went from the most lovey-dovey red carpet couple for nearly two decades to “wait, are they living separately” to OMG THEY’RE OVER in just a short few weeks. Since the breakup news hit, things have been rolling fast: she filed, they already have their divorce plans hashed out, he’s living by himself in Nashville!

And of course, the big one: he’s seeing another woman.

That’s the rumor “all over Nashville” already, according to a source spilling to TMZ Tuesday morning. No one knows if this is a sidepiece Keith already had that he left Nicole for or some new gal he’s already met since the separation. Either way, it’s a huge blow for the Big Little Lies star, right? But which is it?? Here’s a hint — sources close to Nicole are all using the same word…

One insider told People, “She feels very betrayed.” BETRAYED! Yeah. And they weren’t the only ones! Another source told the outlet:

“Nicole’s hurt and feels betrayed. It’s devastating to her. She’s shocked.”

Not only that, a third source close to Nicole shared a similar sentiment to Page Six:

“She feels betrayed. She feels really upset.”

She “feels betrayed.” They’re all saying it. Obviously we’re talking about a feeling here, not a fact. But that feeling doesn’t come out of nowhere.

Of course, the To Die For star could feel betrayed if he just found a new woman right away, we mean that does feel insane after two decades together. But when we hear “betrayed” we think of broken trust. Of infidelity. We think of cheating.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did 56-year-old Keith find himself a little Urban renewal project while he was still with Nicole??

