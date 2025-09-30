Got A Tip?

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Files For Divorce!

Nicole Kidman Files For Divorce

Well, that’s it then. Sorry to anyone hoping these two crazy kids would work it out. But Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are now officially over. Because she’s gone and filed for divorce.

Keith may have moved out and left the marriage, but Nicole was the first to make it all legal. According to TMZ, she just filed.

So sad for her. Supposedly she really wanted to fight to save the marriage… But we guess she realized there was no chance. And it may not just have been that he moved thousands of miles away to Nashville… But we’ll get to the bottom of it, that’s for sure!

For now, we just have to mourn a marriage that lasted nearly 20 years and produced two children. Damn.

Sep 30, 2025 11:20am PDT

