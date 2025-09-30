Keith Urban Hinted At Nicole Kidman Split MONTHS AGO With Cryptic Social Media Snub!

Jeez. The signs were right there…

Keith Urban called it quits with Nicole Kidman, according to reports on Monday. After 19 years together, the musician felt they were lacking “intimacy” due to busy schedules and travel. The actress reportedly tried to fight for the marriage, but the singer was just done, leaving her “blindsided” when he finally pulled the plug. And it appears to have happened recently (Nicole was wearing her wedding ring in public last week).

Related: Nina Dobrev NOT Dating Zac Efron

It’s all super shocking. But is this something Keith has been mulling over for months?? After the breakup confirmation, a quick look back at their social media activity revealed a cryptic but telling move on the Blue Ain’t Your Color vocalist’s part. Back on June 25, the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. This was just a few days after their last public sighting, too.

The Babygirl star marked the occasion by sharing a sweet photograph of the pair cuddling, seemingly backstage at one of Keith’s concerts. She captioned it on Instagram:

“Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Simple, but still very nice. But Keith’s reaction left a lot to be desired. He commented a heart emoji on the post, but he neglected to share anything on his personal page! Uh oh! Was he already thinking about a separation back then? Why not celebrate the anniversary otherwise? It’s starting to look like he’s been checked out for a long time! So sad.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]