Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Haven't Been Seen Out Together In HOW LONG?!?

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Haven't Been Seen Out Together In HOW LONG?!?

It now looks like the golden couple of Hollywood-meets-Nashville has been donezo for a while, and we are SHOOK.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, the seemingly unshakable duo who gave us romantic perfection for nearly two decades, have not been spotted out together in months — a absence now noticeable considering that it comes on the heels of their recently reported separation.

According to new reporting via Page Six, the last time these two were seen in public together was way back on June 20 — yes, JUNE — at a World Club Cup soccer match in Nashville. Nicole rocked a summery floral number, Keith played it chill in a flannel shirt and his signature ripped jeans, and they were all smiles to watch Los Angeles FC take on the Tunisian soccer club Esperance Sportive de Tunis. But obviously, it wasn’t as blissful as it looked. And now they are done! UGH!!!

Now here’s where things get messy. Just five days after that outing, Nic took to Instagram to post a black-and-white throwback of the couple snuggled up together, complete with a guitar on Keith’s lap. In classic wife mode, she captioned it, “Happy Anniversary Baby.”

 

Sweet, right? But apparently it was all for show… or at least that’s how it looks now.

By the time August rolled around and Nicole shared an adorable post about her summer — complete with daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 — guess who was nowhere to be seen? Keith. Like, hello??

Oof. It hurts. We’re so sad about all this!!! How about U, Perezcious readers? Share your reactions (below)…

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]

Sep 29, 2025 19:05pm PDT

