Inside Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman’s Separation BEFORE They Decided On Divorce!

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were quietly separated for weeks before she finally filed for divorce. So, what was going on? And why’d she finally file?

These are the questions on everyone’s minds this week after it was announced that the longtime couple had called it quits after 19 years and two kids together. There’s been a lot of people coming out of the woodwork to spill the tea on the situation. We know the country musician has reportedly already moved on with a younger person in the biz. We also hear Nicole was the one trying to save the marriage — until she caved and filed for a legal split on Tuesday.

But how’d she make that sudden shift after holding on so long? And what was the separation period before making this divorce decision like?

Well, now, a source is opening up! A well-connected Nashville insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“They had been quietly separated for a while now but needed time to figure out if they were going to actually divorce. She had faith they could work it out.”

Such a bummer they couldn’t! But it wasn’t The Perfect Couple star’s first choice to call it:

“This wasn’t Nicole’s decision, and she is devastated. Her trust was lost, and it was too far gone.”

Yeesh. Other sources have been saying she feels “betrayed” by this situation. It really sounds like she’s taking on most of the heartbreak right now. Really makes you wonder what happened. But no matter how difficult this split must have been for her, she kept it incredibly quiet in her inner circle, the insider dished:

“Nicole had been trying to get them to work on their marriage and did not want this to get out to the public. She didn’t tell many friends what was really going on with them and was holding this in for months.”

That’s so hard!

The couple has been spending “a lot of time apart due to work commitments” and has been living “separate lives” behind the scenes for most of the summer, with Keith even getting his own Nashville pad and heading on tour in May. Meanwhile, Nicole took their teenage daughters to London with her while she filmed Practical Magic 2. The insider explained:

“Nicole and Keith were not on the same page. Rumors around town have been circling that they were living apart, were focused on their own projects and that Keith had moved on.”

Ultimately, they just grew apart, the source insisted:

“They are moving in two different directions, and their worlds are not overlapping as much as they once did. The distance between them had grown more obvious recently.”

And as it turns out, distance doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder.

It’s too bad they couldn’t work it out! We wonder if that’s because Nicole finally stopped putting in (what seems to be) all the effort OR if she discovered something about Keith there was no coming back from? He’s already moved on with someone new, per reports, sparking cheating speculation, but there’s been no confirmation. Something like that would put a nail in the coffin, even for the most loyal of wives, though…

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Do U think the romance just ran its course or did something go down?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]