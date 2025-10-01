Nicole Kidman 'Devastated' Over Breakup -- Sources Blast Keith Urban For Not Supporting Her When She Was 'Always' There For Him

This latest Hollywood heartbreak just keeps hurting.

As we’ve been reporting for the past few days, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are done-zo after 19 years of marriage. Plus, now we are learning that the Oscar winner is really not doing okay. Sources close to Nicole are spilling some new tea, and sadly, it is SCALDING.

Related: Keith Urban Has Gotten Several Tattoos For Nicole Kidman Over The Years…

On Tuesday, Page Six confirmed that the 58-year-old actress has indeed filed for divorce from her country crooner hubby in Nashville, Tennessee this week. And yes, the filing cites the oh-so-familiar “irreconcilable differences.” But behind that legalese is a woman who feels utterly crushed.

As we’ve been reporting, a source spoke to that outlet about what they said was Nicole’s “devastated” reaction to the whole situation involving her 57-year-old now-estranged partner. They said:

“She feels betrayed. She feels really upset.”

Ouch.

And it’s not just that things didn’t work out, or something. Nnnnnope! Nic gave it her all for her man, and got exceedingly little in return when it mattered.

Let’s talk receipts, shall we? Nicole wasn’t just showing up for Keith, but holding down the entire family. She was there at the opening night of Keith’s High And Alive tour in May. She was hand-in-hand with him on the ACM Awards red carpet in Texas, too, smiling like everything was fine. She even posted “So much fun with my Triple Crown winner!!” after he scooped up a rare trio of ACM accolades that night.

Behind the scenes, Nicole was bending over backward to keep her family together. The Page Six source noted that she brought not one but two major productions — her Amazon Prime series Scarpetta and her film Holland — to Nashville just so she could stay close to home. And all she wanted to do through it all was spend time with her fam. The source explained:

“Nicole is a homebody and just wants to be home with her family.”

Meanwhile, what was Keith doing? Touring. A LOT. He spent a ton of time promoting an album that, let’s be real, crashed harder than anyone expected when it debuted at a dismal No. 38 on the Billboard 200. That was his lowest debut in 25 years!! And to make matters worse, he axed his longtime band earlier this year, upsetting fans and raising eyebrows. Clearly, things were unraveling — and not just musically.

Then, while Nicole was doing red carpets solo and picking up awards without her man at her side, Keith was… MIA. He skipped her Babygirl promo tour. He didn’t show up to the Venice International Film Festival. And at the Golden Globes, he made an appearance but couldn’t be bothered to walk the red carpet with her. Like, really?!

The source summed it up well:

“Nicole’s been holding the family down and looking after the girls and trying to make it work. She has always been there for Keith.”

TBH, that’s the real heartbreak: she was there in so many ways! And it just looks like he couldn’t return the favor in the end. Ugh. It’s all so rough. Sure seems to us like Nicole deserved better.

Reactions, y’all? Drop ’em (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]